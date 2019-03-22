WordDigest 📖

Reward awaits you

"Be ye strong therefore, and let not your hands be weak: for your work shall be rewarded". [2 Chronicles 15:7] KJV

In our opening verse 'Be ye strong therefore', Apostle Paul is telling us to encourage ourselves in the Lord despite the situation. This self encouragement in the Lord will strengthen us to forget every weakness like fear, doubt, anxiety,unbelief etc

Every responsibility in the vineyard of God or in a society has a reward thereof. God's responsibility was not only to create the world and everything therein, but also gave His beloved Son, Christ Jesus as a blessing to the world.

God created the world with responsibilities. And He only knows when, how and where to reward workers or laborers in His vineyard.

Beloved, we are to serve in any capacity God has given us in our world. God handed that task to you be because He knows you're the right person for it.

Therefore serve Him from a pure heart with an undivided mindset. Sometimes you may feel weak in your service to the body of Christ or where He has placed you.

Don't give up in your contribution toward God's work or a good course. Whatever you do now and then your reward awaits you.

God bless you.

Prayer

Dear God thank you for saving me through Christ Jesus. Use me for your glory in Jesus' name, Amen.

✍ Rev.EZ

