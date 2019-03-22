Modern Ghana logo

Chad | Mar 22, 2019

One Month On, Chadian Diaspora Still Angry Over French Air Strikes

Christina Okello - RFI
Chadians living in France and Germany have been demonstrating against French air strikes supporting Chad's longtime autocratic ruler, Idriss Deby. The strikes on 3 February were intended to prevent an armed group from Libya from toppling the president. Instead, they have sparked familiar accusations of French interference in African politics.

French authorities have defended the strikes against Chadian rebels, insisting that it was Deby himself who invited them in.

But is Paris overstepping the mark? And, is President Emmanuel Macron's hopes of resetting France's fraught relationship with Africa now in tatters?

