Nana Akufo Addo What Are You Doing About The Crime Swallowing Ghana?

The Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo- photo credit: Ghana media

It is a very disturbing issue that Ghana, a country which has no experience in solving or investigating murder cases will be plagued by a series of murder in such a way.

There is no single day in the Ghanaian newspapers without reading about a murder case and the worst part of the country’s crisis is the lack of integrity by the Ghana police.

.

A police officer is a person authorized by the state to maintain order in society, to protect the health, property, life and rest of all citizens. The police should stop crimes, and in the event of violations, detain the offenders, bring them to the station, and document the incident.

This is not what the Ghana police stand for, instead, you'll see the police at the junction of roads levying taxes on commercial drivers as a supplement for their incomes and when they are not on the road; they assault journalists because they hate to see their crimes and nefarious activities being exposed.

How can one convince the world that Ghana, a previously peaceful and respected country will suddenly plunge into a deep political crisis and start breeding violent political groups, carry out assassinations and some becoming hit men?

The activities of the police are associated with the risk to life, so their equipment includes personal protective equipment and detention tools: batons, firearms, body armor, helmets, and handcuffs, surprisingly, we often see armed robbers having the same pieces of equipment of the police in Ghana. How do they get them?

The corrupt law enforcement officers don’t even care about the security or the safety of citizens and go as far as selling Ghana government properties, such as firearms to armed robbers.

Ghana whose name was an icon of a symbol to the rest of the world because of great people (The Big Six), including Kwame Nkrumah, who fought for our independence is now a laughing stock in the eyes of international communities.

There is no record in Ghana’s highest judiciary system of prosecuting a corrupt politician or high government profile for corruption. From Martin Amidu, the director prosecutions to the lowest court officials are all expert in handling cases of goat thieves or mentally derailed people enjoying the anus of goat or chicken.

Nana Akufo Addo, our nation is getting worse, how are you going to save Ghana from such awful, embarrassing and distasteful events taking place in mother Ghana?

Nana Addo, your responsibility is endless, you are trying your best, yet you will be held responsible for whatever not going right in the country because you are the president.

So far, you have the highest number of ministers in the political history of Ghana, therefore, all eyes are on you for the country to move forward with development and efficiency.

If the system begins to fail and things start falling apart, like what we are witnessing in Ghana at the moment, don’t be infuriated when Ghanaians start asking you: What is the elephant size of Nana Akufo Addo’s government doing? What's its significance?

This morning, I heard you speaking on the CNN, I picked something great from your speech, "Resources don't build a country, it's the people," you said. Nana, dwell on these powerful words to make Ghana a better place.