World Bank Africa Vice President To Visit Ghana 

World Bank Africa Vice President, Hafez Ghanem will arrive in Ghana on Sunday, March 24, as part of a three-day mission to the country.

Vice President, Hafez Ghanem will pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss macroeconomic, fiscal and monetary policies and highlight opportunities for investing in education and the booming digital economy.

Ghanem will also meet His Excellency Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Minister of Finance, other Ministers of State and the Central Bank Governor, Dr Ernest Addison for in-depth discussions on sector-specific issues. He will also interact with key private sector officials to discuss Ghana’s business environment.

On March 25th, Ghanem will also participate in an African CSO and Parliamentary Dialogue Series connecting 15 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa and launch a World Bank’s report Profiting from Parity – Unlocking the Potential of Women Business’s in Africa. He will also visit World Bank Group-funded projects in and outside Accra, such as the Accra Digital Center, Women in Agriculture Green House Farming project, and VegPro Farms all at Akuse in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

This is Ghanem’s first visit to Ghana since becoming Vice President in 2018.

The active IDA portfolio in Ghana comprises 21 projects, cutting across all major sectors including energy, transport, education, water and sanitation, among others. All World Bank commitments stand at $1,731 million with about 66% disbursed. Ghana also participates in one Regional project in Education.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com