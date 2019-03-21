Speaker Mike Oquaye Furious Over MP’s Lateness To Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye was left furious earlier today, 21st March 2019 following low turnout of Members of Parliament (MP’s) at the beginning of session at the House.

As at the time Parliament started its business today, less than 30 MP’s out of the 275 were present. The unhappy Speaker of Parliament as expected expressed his displeasure to the attitude of lateness being exhibited by most of the MP’s lately.

Addressing the house Professor Mike Oquaye stressed that the lateness and absenteeism do not send a good signal to the public about the seriousness of members toward the execution of their duties. Hence he called on the MP’s to desist from the act going forward.

“In a way, we have an appointment with the good people of Ghana, particularly the young ones who come to listen to their parliament”. “I will pray that we take this obligation seriously. If we take our nation seriously, we will take this obligation seriously”, the Speaker of Parliament said.

This is definitely not the first time such thing has happened in Parliament. The issue of absenteeism and lateness on the part of some MP’s was recently raised and admonished by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Honorable Joe Osei-Owusu.

Nothing seems to have changed however as it appears the law makers have made it their habit to either get to Parliament late or not show up at all. Sanctions are expected to be meted out to MP’s if the situation does not change.