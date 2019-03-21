GSA Interacts With KNUST Public Health Students

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, hosted a delegation of 15 postgraduate students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)- School of Public Health, on an educational field trip.

Led by Dr. Kofi Akohene Mensah, Senior Lecturer, Department of Health Policy, Management and Economics, the meeting with the students explored avenues for collaboration and networking to bridge the academia-industry gap.

The GSA team that interacted with the visitors include, Dr. Kofi Amponsah-Bediako, Director of Corporate Communications, Dr. Paul Osei

Fosu, Head of the Food and Agriculture Department and Mr. Paul Michael

Date, Head of Scientific Metrology.

The GSA officials made presentations on the following issues:

1) Overview of GSA activities and their health and safety implications

- Dr. Kofi Amponsah-Bediako

2) Calibration of medical devices and quality health care - Mr. Paul Date

3) Permissible pesticide level/histamine in food - Dr. Paul Fosu

An open forum was held providing a platform for students to ask questions and for the GSA representatives to provide answers. The discussions centered on governance and organisation of health service delivery, challenges, coping mechanisms and the way forward.

The field trip was an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge on the training needs and facilities of GSA. It was also an excellent occasion to explore further possibilities for cooperation, a key objective of the GSA to foster its collaboration with academia and training institutions.

The GSA, as National Statutory Body, has the mandate for management of the nation’s quality infrastructure. Among its activities, the Authority organises educational campaigns to sensitise the public on issues such as the relevance and usage of standards and labelling requirements.