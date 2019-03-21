Atebubu-Amantin: Disaster Management Committee Inaugurated

Members Of The Committee After The Inauguration

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has inaugurated a 17 member disaster management committee at a ceremony in Atebubu.

The committee is mandated to among other things: prepare plans to prevent and mitigate disasters in the municipality, liaise with the regional disaster management committee for the drawing and implementation of regional disaster plans and perform other functions as may be directed by the NADMO council.

Inaugurating the committee, the municipal chief executive Mr. Edward Owusu referred to a number of disasters both locally and nationally stressing the cost in terms of lives and property.

He said the basic function of the committee will be to educate the people on disaster prevention and assured them of the support of the assembly in the performance of their duties.

Membership of the committee which has the MCE as chairman comprises NADMO, the police and fire services, Information Services Department, traditional authorities, the department of agriculture and the Ghana Education Service.

Others are the Forestry Commission, Ghana Health Service, the plot allocation committee the Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency and the local media.

Members who took the oaths of office and secrecy resolved to work for the attainment of the goals of the committee.