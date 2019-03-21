Disability Federation Engages Stakeholders On Disability Inclusiveness Assessment

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD), has held a public consultation forum in Nsawkaw to assess the impact of the Disability Inclusiveness project carried out to strengthen disability movement for the past three years that they have been working in the district and the way forward.

The project was aimed at strengthening the participation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in local development and to also ensure persons with disabilities equally participate in local governance, decision making, and community level development.

Mr. Fredrick Ofosu, programmes manager for the federation urged the participants to help by contributing towards achieving inclusive and open society where persons with disabilities will be active participants in public consultations, civic engagement, and democratic governance processes and influencing decision making at the grassroots level.

Mr. Moses Atingbani, the District Social Welfare Officer said the Assembly is helping to empower persons with disabilities economically to be financially self-reliant and reduce the burden on their families instead of the usual cash donations in the disbursement of the disability fund which does not help their cause.

He said the Assembly is also supporting the educational and medical needs of PWDs as part of ensuring their security and protection for the future.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr. Nicholas Kumi Achiaw, said the disabled are also part of the community and should be seen as such. ‘We should all embrace disability inclusiveness since we may not know what can happen to us in the near future’, he said.

According to him, the assembly is making everything possible to make all public places in the district accessible to persons with disabilities.