Police Administration To Work With 3,000 Body Cameras This Year

The Ghana Police Service in its quest to enhance transparency and accountability in the Police Administration is said to deploy about three thousand body cameras by the end of this year.

The Administration is expected to take the first batch of 300 pieces in April.

This comes as part of the police transformation agenda to enhance public confidence in the service as well as instill discipline and check the misbehavior of some police officers on the field.

These Body cameras are small lensed devices with a microphone and internal storage to record sounds and store footages for review and analysis. It is often worn on the chest.

Speaking to the press on the development, the Director-General in charge of services, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Alex Amponsah–Asiamah highlighted before a police officer is issued with a body camera, It would be tested to ensure that the sound, cameras, and recording functions are working.

Recounting current assault of some Police in the country likewise the assault of some Ghanaian Times Journalists by the Police, Mr. Amponsah–Asiamah believes that the use of the body cameras by the Police Officers will address challenges of such kind.