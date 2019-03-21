Accra Marriott Hotel Supports Worldwide Earth Hour Movement For The Environment By Going Dark

Accra Marriott Hotel will go dark for one hour on March 30th to shine a light on climate action in support of Earth Hour 2019 . The hotel will join millions around the world in turning off its lights at 7:30 p.m. local time to illuminate a powerful message about environmental awareness and action. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) created the annual global environmental awareness event 12 years ago to emphasize the threat of climate change.

Accra Marriott Hotel will participate by dimming or turning off non-essential interior lighting, using candlelight in appropriate public areas such as restaurants and bars; and inform guests to join in by switching of lights at that time. Accra Marriott Hotel will also participate in Marriott International’s drive to raise funds for WWF and will take pictures of associates gathered together in the garden holding candles to be shared on our social media channels.

“Each year, we celebrate Earth Hour and are reminded of the importance this event has in bringing awareness to the pressing issues of climate change” said Denise Naguib, Vice President of Sustainability and Supplier Diversity. “We have a responsibility, and an opportunity to share this message with the millions of guests and associates through bringing Earth Hour to life tonight, and continuing the focus every day through our sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360 .”