Barclays, GCX To Boost Farmers, Traders On Local Bourse

“We believe this support will improve livelihoods and enhance the agricultural value chain which is Ghana's most important economic sector, employing more than half the population on a formal and informal basis and accounting for almost half of GDP and export earnings,” Mrs Osei Poku stated.

The bank also agreed in principle to work with the GCX to develop new financing products for the farmers and traders.

The GCX is a platform that creates the linkage between agricultural and commodity producers and buyers, to secure competitive prices for their products, assuring the market quantity and quality as well as the timely settlement of their trade.

---Myjoyonline