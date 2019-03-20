Why I Don't Feel Sorry For The US Government

I was born into a Christian family who tries everything to live according to the Bible principles. Growing up in such a strongly religious family, I was made to believe that everything opposite to the Bible principles is a sin, including laziness because Proverbs 10:4, reads "

Lazy hands make for poverty, but diligent hands bring wealth."

Sitting attentively in class, listening to my teacher during Bible knowledge lessons, I trembled like a leaf on a tree being blown by the wind, when my teacher imitating God screamed: "Take off your sandals, for the place where you are standing is holy ground."

Why? because I had no slight idea that Israel, Jerusalem etc, and some of the famous countries in the Bible were all on the same earth we dwell. I thought they were all in heaven. We were forced to learn the ten commandments. If you can say all of them without leaving one behind means you are one of the best pupils.

Out of the ten commandments, we were constantly being reminded of three of them: Thou shall not kill, Thou shall not steal, Respect your father and mother and finally, You must not give false evidence against your neighbor, in other words, thou shall not lie.

When I became interested in world affairs, I realized that the US government has nothing at all to do with the ten commandments. The US government believes to be a great nation, it's necessary to say: In God we trust or God bless America," but the ten commandments are like abandoned photographs hanging on the wall.

There is no government in the world which commits clandestine crimes than the US government. There is no government in the world which has abused and violated human rights than the US government. There is no country in this world which has caused physical and psychological torture to people around the globe than the US government.

Compiling the crimes of US governments around the globe will be an infinite article, therefore, I have taken a few examples.

THE DRASTIC EFFECT OF BIOWARFARE PRODUCTS IN VIETNAM

The use of bio-warfare product 'Agent Orange' by America during the Vietnam war leads to many ailments, including crooked spines.

BABIES DEFORMITY: US GOVERNMENT ADMITS USING RADIOACTIVE WEAPON IN IRAQ

During the first three weeks of the 2003 Iraq conflict, the U.S. military committed egregious war crimes using radioactive weapons. Even though the Pentagon pledged to never use this technology again, the military command went ahead anyway in the 2003 Iraq conflict, deploying missiles loaded with depleted uranium (DU).

The US and British governments used radioactive weapons on the Iraqis leading to deformity of babies in the country

More than 2,000 tons of this toxic radioactive waste rained down on the Iraqi people. The radioactive repercussions of DU will continue to plague the Iraqi people for many years to come. The lingering health effects have already begun to take a toll on the health of the U.S. soldiers. Cancer-causing DU has been measured in soldiers’ urine, but the Department of Defense asserts that it’s safe.

Mycotoxin substance found in urine, hair and blood samples of African children

A victim of nodding disease tied to a tree to prevent self-injury during a seizure

The use of other biological agents, including, Mycotoxin, found in urine, hair, and blood of African children, has caused many deadly diseases, including Burkitt’s Lymphoma, Nodding disease, and Kaposi’s sarcoma. (Research by Dutch scientist Johan Van Dongen and the German doctor, Wolff Geisler.)

THE ZIKA VIRUS AS A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON

The scientific origin of the Zika virus is that the virus is named after the Ugandan Zikabos because it was there for the first time in 1947, isolated from the blood of a Rhesus monkey. It was only in 1968, the virus succeeded in demonstrating in people.

The Zika virus is endemic in large parts of Africa. As a result of human influences, the virus also surfaced in Asia, including countries in Central Asia, South East Asia, and Yap Island (Micronesia) in the Pacific.

Victims of man-made disease or bio-weapon, Zika virus

At that specific time, the fear is that the virus will quickly spread through the different islands in the Pacific Ocean will and eventually reach the American continent. That fear has become a reality by ending up in South America and Germany today, the country of Hitler.

The Zika virus in South America, adds as a third virus disease, which can be transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, shows symptoms that match a mild form of dengue, including joint pain, headache, and fever. However, since there is no ordinary mosquito bite which can cause the head of a baby to shrink, it’s now known to be a biological weapon.

Aids and Ebola Depopulation biological weapons to prevent a population explosion and to take control of Africa's resources.

Apart from Dr. Robert Gallo who created the Aids virus, there were varieties of wide experiments of dubious scientists, including a crook called Hillary Koprowski in Africa. Later there was a hunt to catch this man.

An Aids victim waiting for the time to die

On his normal course of business, he used genetically contaminated engineered vaccines on innocent children in Africa. The astonishing part behind the Aids spread in Africa is, the victims were also deliberately infected with tuberculosis at the same time.

When Ebola struck West Africa, the response to save Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea was very slow. While 10,000 infected people were dying, Europe and America have closed its borders and Obama sent a battalion of US soldiers to the afflicted countries instead of medical doctors.

A victim of Ebola in the Republic of Guinea

With all such wickedness going on in this world, African leaders remain silent about the massacre of Africans by taking money from the US government in the fight against Aids and Ebola in Africa, knowing perfectly well that they are biological bioweapons.

How do you expect Africa to be a successful continent? And if you think America is a successful country despite the crimes the country commits, then you just deceiving yourself.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2016 alone, there were 44,965 recorded suicides, up from 42,773 in 2014. The African continent has the lowest suicide rate in the world.

Finally, it still hurts me that a family man like scientist Johan Van Dongen has to be taken off from his post when he was giving lectures at the University of Maastricht in Holland because he revealed in his books that Aids and Ebola were medical crimes by the US government.

Microsurgeon and scientist Johan Van Dongen

With such uncountable clandestine crimes perpetrated by the US government around the globe, why do people call America a great country? Is that what greatness stands for, killing and maiming people? How can African leaders even be blessed by collaborating with these murderers in sheep clothing?

African leaders are partly responsible for the suffering of Africans today. Whatever goes around comes around, that's my belief. There is no sin that goes unpunished. You may escape punishment, yet your children or grandchildren will pay dearly for it. Therefore, America, beware!