‘Nobody complains when gospel music is played in the club, home or parties,’ Stonebwoy said in response to issues surrounding his song, Kpo K3K3, being played at church.
Wait a minute… Who told him that no one would complain when, for instance, Joe Mettle’s My Everything is played at the Club Makavo? Religious interpretations, as we know them, have lost any social significance. While Kpo K3K3 may be played in a church, Joe Mettle’s My Everything wouldn’t be played in the club.
It isn’t the church that has segregated secular music, as Stonebwoy suggested. The very definition of the word secular denotes every other activity except religious ones. They want to be segregated from religious interpretations. Meanwhile, it’s impossible for secular songs to do. Stonebwoy admitted, after quoting one of the lines in the song, that it was referring to God.
Issues Surrounding ‘Kpo K3K3’ Being Played At Church
