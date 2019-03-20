Yellow Vests Battle Images Of Violence

Following riots that ravaged parts of the Champs-Elysées Avenue in Paris on Saturday, many Yellow Vest protesters and those who sympathise with them say media coverage focuses too much on violence.

With images of scenes of rioting on the Champs Elysées in Paris fresh in collective memory, a scattering of Yellow Vest protesters joined marches organised by trade unions this week.

Their overall numbers were small, and despite many common demands from Yellow Vests and unions, little convergence between the two movements has emerged.

However, protesters and sympathisers alike see much common ground and share many criticisms about how the movement is portrayed in French and international media.