Tain District Assembly Hosts Parliamentary Select Committee On Local Government

As part of its mandate to oversee to the activities and issues relating to Local Government and Rural Development, the parliamentary select committee on Local Government and Rural Development has paid a working visit to the Tain District Assembly.

The visit was to provide the committee members with first-hand information on matters relating to the use of Internally Generated Funds (IGF), evaluate the operations and disbursement of the disability fund, Monitor ongoing projects funded by the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), Monitor the application of the District Development Fund (DDF), examine the state of decentralization and local governance in the district, as well as other issues confronting the Assembly.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh welcoming the team to the district enumerated successes her administration has chocked.

According to the DCE, the Assembly under her supervision has done its best when it comes to infrastructural development and are trying to empower the indigents economically to develop the knowledge and skills they needed to succeed in the world of work.

"We have received EU grant to train the indigene in gari processing, poultry, and fish rearing ", she said.

It is expected that the committee after their visit, would present a report on its finding for consideration by relevant stakeholders.