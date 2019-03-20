Forsports Foundation Holds Maiden Community Games To Create Aids Awareness

Sports for Development Charity based in Sunyani, Forsports Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana AIDS Commission and Sunyani West District Assembly supported by Kits for the World, Shoes4Life and Umbro have successfully held football tournament at Odomase, a suburb of Sunyani on 6th March, 2019.

The tournament which was dubbed; Act Against AIDS geared towards the creation of awareness about the deadly disease, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in the Sunyani West District recorded huge number of people.

Football has been a useful tool in the world to promote peace, unity and love among countries, and, it also proved to be the efficacy tool for people of Odomase to be reminded about incurable HIV/AIDS during the program.

The tournament saw six teams, namely; FS Sporting Club, AK Shion, Odomase Circuit Team, Chiraa Circuit Team, Fiapre Circuit Team and Nsoatre Circuit Team from the district battling for the ultimate in all-play-all fixture.

AK Shion and Fiapre Circuit Team reached the finals of the competition in the crunchy tournament coupled with sterling performances from the young talented footballers.

But AK Shion’s scintillating performance coerced them to lift the maiden edition of the tournament after beating Fiapre Circuit U15 by 2-0.

Each of the teams had a set of jerseys as participants from Umbro and Hummel, whilst players who exhibited enormous performance got brand new football boots, shin guards from Umbro and Puma.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer for Forsports Foundation, Christopher Forsythe, in an interview after the tournament expressed his joy to all stakeholders and sponsors of the program, and, assured the young footballers who dream to choose football as a career his apt assistance.

"I will thank the District Assembly and all our sponsors for making us achieve this indelible feat in our part of the world. Such tournaments, at large bring hope to young footballers we saw here. I will avail myself to those who want to choose football as a career so that I can assist them to achieve their dreams"

He again warned the youth to be circumspect about AIDS since it is real and advised them to abstain from unprotected sex.

"AIDS is real and rampant in our part of the world, I will plead with you to be careful during sex. If you can't abstain from it until marriage, protect yours because when you get infected it will be difficult to realize your dreams in future "