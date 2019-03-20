NSS Supports Free SHS With Maize 

The Executive Director of National Service Scheme, Mustapha Ussif on Tuesday, 19th March presented 5,000 bags of maize from one of the Scheme's Farms to the National Food Buffer Stock Company in support of the Free Senior High School Policy by the Government.

During the presentation, the NSS Boss reiterated the need to support free SHS policy initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo, and called on Ghanaians to support this move, hence the decision by NSS to be a partner to this all-important program.

He said “the Scheme upon my assumption of office as the Executive Director, revived all its farms, resourced it with the needed implements, machines and personnel with the technical know how to ensure the farms are back on track.”

“Though we faced challenges with the attack of Army Worms on our farms, strategic practices were embarked upon and coupled with the support from the Ministry of Agriculture ensured we succeeded in fighting the Army Worms,” he added.

The Scheme, he explained, adopted the best farming practices and introduced technologies such as drone spraying to help boost yields in subsequent years to help revamp the farms entirely to recapture its lost glory.

According to the NSS Boss, the scheme intends to support the Free SHS program with 50,000 bags of maize in which 5,000 was delivered. The remaining 45,000 will soon be delivered to the National Food Buffer Stock Company warehouse.

On his path, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company (in charge of food supplies to all public secondary schools) received a supply of the maize packaged in branded NSS sacks and expressed his appreciation for the gesture and thanked the Scheme for its tremendous effort to help sustain the Free SHS Policy.