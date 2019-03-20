Hilary Koprowski The Aids Spreader And US Navy Dr. Leonard Peruski Interview

Hilary Koprowski, the Polio vaccine Aids spreader dies at 96

Despite all progress in the first years after World War II in the fight against polio had been made, demand for a cheaper to produce a vaccine to date. The Sabin vaccine is to provide a permanent immunity against polio, but the production was very high.

Why did Hilary Koprowski, an American of Polish origin, developed a new method to eradicate the polio problem quickly?

The vaccine was indeed easy within monkey kidney cells to produce, but the extract from polio-infected monkey kidney tissue thus obtained, was so badly filtered that only bacteria to the substance have been withdrawn, while in monkey tissue resident deadly viruses, amongst them SV40, freely were passed. Anyone with the contaminated vaccine from Koprowski was handled, thus willingly received viruses that do not occur naturally in humans.

After Koprowski vaccines are cheap in the United States had been tested on twenty mentally handicapped children from a mental health facility in New York, he decided the massive preparation to serve in Africa and not first in the United States for which he never gets any permission.

To implement its first major immunization, he settled in the Belgian Congo. He built a laboratory building at Camp Lindi in Stanleyville, now called Kisangani, and took out the final tests by all black animal keepers with Chat an l-type vaccine to vaccinate.

Apparently, the results to him were satisfactory and as quickly as possible in the northeast of the present Federal Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi, in the current mass of people in the fifties, he rounded up and directed them massively to vaccination stations.

There they were, mostly by Belgian doctors and nurses, the polio-active vaccine with long needles into the open mouths sprayed. The exact number of doses is not known. But estimates indicate that approximately one-quarter of a million men women and children with the strongly contaminated vaccine Type l-Chat is inoculated.

About the real impact of the Congo vaccine in this former Belgian colony, thanks to a relentless stream of violent conflicts till today, to date nothing officially announced. From the late fifties, the black population of the Federal Republic of the Congo affected by many diseases whose cause seems difficult to trace.

What people have by now discovered that in the case of the polio vaccinations two different methods were used. Hundreds of thousands of Africans were “sprayed” while a contrast to the white “caps” was awarded.

The latter method has the advantage that when the vaccine is not viral and bacterial infections in the mouth and the esophagus can occur because the capsule is only dissolved in the stomach. Moreover, a vaccine in a capsule keeps better. In any case, the pause for thought that the application of the spray vaccine in Belgium itself, and whites living in the colony was banned.

That the vaccine of Koprowski causes very dangerous side effects is shown in 1959, because of a publication on May 14th of that year when Sabin published an article in the British Medical Journal explaining that he has found an unknown cell-killing virus in the polio vaccine of Koprowski.

The thus attacked American scientist, who had vaccinated only black-skinned people massively in the former Belgian Congo, did not respond to this serious accusation. He was nevertheless accepted by a committee of American Congress called to account, which he took off a statement that he developed a chat-type a vaccine which was indeed very much contaminated with numerous serious monkey viruses.

Despite the fact that now hundreds of thousands of people are dangerous vaccine-treated, that confession would only mean that Koprowski quietly disappeared from the scientific stage. But his work is dated and can be accounted for and the dying Africans now know that aids causing viruses does not jump to them by accident but deliberately. Some persons even think one can speak of genocide which should be brought to the International Court of Law in the Haque the Netherlands.

United States Congress

The United States Congress was shocked by the relentless flow of allegations causing turmoil in the United States. The Congress resolved only in the nineties. Almost forty years after the first vaccinations, Philadelphia-based Wistar Institute, approached the commission, requesting for serious charges on their merits to investigate the contaminated vaccines.

The request from the U.S. government to investigate the production of the polluted polio vaccine due to in-depth research made since the same institute Koprowski prepared the vaccine. Later this gave the established Wistar Panel, consisting of six members a nickname as 'Wistar Six.'

The old samples were commissioned to test their merits. More surprising it is the Wistar Institute in turn commissioned to investigate the laboratories of the U.S. CDC and World Health Organization WHO, the two institutions responsible for mass vaccinations in Africa.

It is therefore quite understandable that the two laboratories are never inconclusive about the true infection of the Koprowski's vaccine. Despite the repeated requests for investigation, they refused to investigate the vaccine from Koprowski and abandoned for an independent investigation. Indeed, Hillary Koprowski in the sixties and seventies as head of the virology department worked in the same Wistar Institute.

Hillary Koprowski was the vice chairman at a congress in which Luc Montagnier, the discoverer of the retrovirus which causes aids was to give evidence over the vaccines infected with SV40 virus. However, it remained that Wistar categorically denied all allegations but, in the ultimate as all Judases perish so shall also the Wistar Institute, the CDC and WHO.

A brief discussion between US Naval Officer Dr. Leonard Peruski and Dutch Journalist Frides Lameris concerning a series of articles on the website of Shout-Africa.

http://www.shout-africa.com/bottom-story/opinion-origin-of-and-cure-for-hivaids-part-10-of-10/

http://www.shout-africa.com/health-lifestyle/opinion-aids-the-greatest-crime-in-medical-history-part-2020-brief-overview-about-the-author-and-aids-dissidents/

Introduction of US Naval Officer Dr. Leonard Peruski

Most of Peruski's institutions were deeply involved in the dramatic outburst of Ebola and AIDS in Africa. Doctor Peruski, Chief of the Laboratory Section of the International Emerging Infections Program Thailand and also of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), joined the CDC from Indiana University School of Medicine, Northwest Center, where he was Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology (Infectious Disease) and Assistant Director for Research and Graduate Studies.

Doctor Peruski did graduate studies at the University Of Michigan School Of Medicine, Ann Arbor. Following postdoctoral work in Denver at the National Jewish Hospital, he joined the National Institutes of Health at Bethesda, Maryland.

In 1994, he accepted a commission in the US Navy and was stationed at the Naval Medical Research Unit 3, Cairo, Egypt, where he led a team of laboratory workers to study infectious causes of diarrheal diseases, as well as conducting trials of investigational vaccines and drugs. In 1999, he was transferred to the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, as Head, Microbiology Program, and Biological Defense Research Directorate (BDRD).

During his tenure at BDRD, he was named Chief Scientist, overseeing the research mission of the program. In addition to extensive experience with special pathogens and other infectious disease agents, he worked on many field assignments domestically and internationally.

Notably, he served as the commander of the joint Department of Defense team that deployed to New York City with the CDC in the aftermath of the anthrax attack in 2001.

Again in 2002, he led a field team of military scientists that provided rapid biological detection capability to the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Dr. Peruski is also an adjunct faculty member at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy Reserves.

He has authored or co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed publications, textbook chapters, and patents in microbiology and emerging infectious diseases.

Interview with Dr. Leonard Peruski

Frides Lameris: “Mister Peruski? What do you think about the French proved Koch's postulates on HIV-1 and HIV-2 and their relationship to AIDS decades ago as described by scientist Professor Johan van Dongen?”

Dr. Leonard Peruski: “Sorry, conversation over!!!” Frides impulsively said, but you did not answer my question about the French proved Koch's postulates on HIV-1 and HIV-2 and their relationship to AIDS decades ago.”

Dr. Leonard Peruski: “Johan Van Dongen has no laboratory or research experience in this area. His work has been discredited by professor Ab Osterhaus and others.”

It's obvious Peruski wasn't aware of the shadowy deals with shares and misinformation about flu epidemics of Dutch virologist Ab Osterhaus as described below;

https://secretsofaidsandebola.blogspot.com/search/max-results=8?q=Osterhaus

(Eds.) Below Johan will show US biowarfare Naval Officer Peruski that he can read and he will elaborate on what he, investigative journalist Joel Savage and scientist and general practitioner Dr. Wolff Geisler described within 1.300 articles on Shout Africa, our blog and at Modernghana as well as within four books.

https://secretsofaidsandebola.blogspot.com/

https://www.modernghana.com/author/WolffGeisler

https://www.modernghana.com/author/JoelSavage

https://www.modernghana.com/author/JohanvanDongen

Books;

https://www.amazon.com/Origin-Spread-Healing-shortened-version/dp/3980388328

https://www.amazon.com/Greatest-Medical-History-Against-Mankind-ebook/dp/B016W89W1G/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1552898719&refinements=p_27%3AJohan+Van+Dongen&s=books&sr=1-1

https://www.amazon.nl/Aids-grootste-misdaad-medische-geschiedenis-ebook/dp/B00T4XETGA

https://www.bibliotheek.nl/catalogus/titel.164049177.html/pleidooi-voor-de-aap--de-waarheid-achter-aids-en-andere-virusinfecties/

“Hillary Koprowski and the Factory of Medical, Military, Political and Pharmaceutical Comrades, and how they used genetic engineering techniques to bind diseases into the genes of black skinned people.”

Professor Johan van Dongen, scientist and general practitioner Wolff Geisler and Belgium/Ghanaian investigative journalist Joel Savage will prove that Thabo Mbeki has a proof, which enabled him to state that: Black people have been made susceptible for diseases by the application of genetic engineering programs for linking diseases into specific genes.

Dear readers, we have explained to you about Japanese, German and American scientific vassals, with meaningless scientific academic titles and hypocritical oaths. Comrades of the establishments who knew each other from the 'Nazi Era' and post war period where the Rockefellers were the bosses who paid the bill.

Africa of course was the continent that pays the bill because there they are dying in millions. As for Leonard Peruski of the CDC concerns dear readers we have introduced him to you above as a vasal of the United States Government. Perhaps Peruski could have given some answers about the publications presented and the forthcoming explanation from us, just for homework reasons!

Yes, Johan started as an assistant keeper in an animal laboratory setting, the lowest grade you can imagine. But he considers himself in a position as David because of this very low grade, while he sees Peruski in personification of Goliath and his vassals. And everyone knows how the story between David and Goliath ended.

Literature:

*Desmeyter J. (1985) Anti LAV/HTLV-III in Kinshasa mothers, 1970 vs. 1980. In: Clumeck, et al. International Symposium on African AIDS. Brussel, 12.

*Desmeyter J. (1985) Anti LAV/HTLV-III in Kinshasa mothers in 1970 and 1980. I

International Conference on AIDS. Paris, Communication 110: S17G.

* Forthhal D.N. et al (1986) Antibody to human T-lymphotropic virus type

III/lymphadenopathy-associated virus (HTLV-III/LAV) in sera collected in 1976,

Equator region, Zaire. II International Conference on AIDS. Paris, 1986: poster 263.

*Saxinger W.C. et al (1985) Unique pattern of HTLV-III (aids-related) antigen recognition by sera from African children from Uganda in 1972. Cancer Research 45 (suppl. ):4624s-6s.

*Thijs A. (1957) Consideration sur les tumeurs malignes des indigenes du Congo

Belge et du Ruanda et Burundi. À propos de 2.536 cases Ann. Soc. Belge Med.

Trop., 37:483-514.

*Thijs A. (1957) L'angiosarcomatose de Kaposi au Congo Belge et au Ruanda-

Burundi. Ann. Soc. Belge Med. Trop., 37:295-307.

*Thijs A., Janssens P.G. (1963) Pneumocystosis ib Congolese enfants. Trop. Geogr. Med., 15: 158-72.