Badminton Association President Hot Over Dud Cheque

Trouble seems to be following the President of the Badminton Association of Ghana, Mr. Evans Kojo Yeboah.

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded him for failing to show up in court in an ongoing criminal matter brought against him.

The court heard that several bench warrants have been issued to effect the arrest of the accused person over a year and half now but the same has proved futile.

Defense counsel, Mr. Johnson Ametorwo explained to the court that the accused person, Mr. Evans Kojo Yeboah has been busy working on badminton association activities, the reason for his long absence in court.

The Presiding Judge, not being satisfied with the reasons given by the accused person, ordered Mr. Evans Kojo Yeboah to be remanded and reappear before her on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 for continuation of trial.

Background

The case of the Republic Vs. Evans Kojo Yeboah commenced in October, 2014. It is alleged that the accused person borrowed a sum of GHS 2,000,000 from an Asset Management Firm, MET Capital Group Limited in May, 2014 on a short term basis.

It is further alleged that the accused person issued several cheques in support of repayment but none has since gone through clearing successfully.

The court noted that the accused person has used all manner of schemes and pretences to avoid the honourable court and also to prevent the court from bringing finality to the ongoing trial against him.

