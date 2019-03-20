World Oral Health Day: NSA Board Chair Kwadwo Baah Agyemang Supports Agogo Presby Hospital

The Board Chairman for National Sports Authority and the Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang yesterday donated assorted items to the Dental Unit of Agogo Presbyterian Hospital to celebrate World Oral Health Day which is marked on 20th March every year across the globe.

The Dental Unit will celebrate this day by giving free oral health care to pupils of Agogo Presbyterian College of Education Demonstration A, B and C.

Receiving the items on behalf of Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, the Administrator for the Hospital, Mr. Alex Kesse Nyamesa indicated it has become necessary for the Dental Unit of the Hospital to celebrate this day to draw attention to oral health which people rarely check and also help the school pupils check on that and give them the necessary medications.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang for his rapt response to the Hospital when they sorted sponsorship from him to support such a worthy course.

Mr. Kesse admonished others in leadership positions in the Constituency to learn from the kind gesture of Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.