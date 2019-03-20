Maid Servant Arrested For Using Urine To Cook For Her Boss

A Maid Servant has been arrested after she was caught using her urine to cook for her boss.

She is currently in Police custody in Wa in the Upper West region.

According to her own confessions, she did that because she wanted her boss to divorce his wife and marry her (the maid) instead.

Emmelia admitted that the said urine was part of the juju which her mother gave her to win the husband from her female boss.

---UpperWestmedia.net