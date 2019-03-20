B/A Regional Minister Lauds Reading Promotion Efforts By GBDC, GBPA

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, has lauded efforts by Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC), an agency under Ministry of Education, and Ghana Book Publishers Association, a private organization, in promoting reading through the organization of Book Fairs.

Hon. Bobie laid emphasis on the importance of reading on the part of children when a team comprising staff from Ghana Book Development Council, Ghana Book Publishers Association (GBPA) and the Regional Directorate of Education, Sunyani, paid a courtesy call on him as part of preparation toward organising this year’s Regional Book Fair in Sunyani.

According to Hon. Bobie inculcating the habit of reading among school children has the potential of unearthing their talents as well as exposing them to opportunities. He further encouraged Ghana Book Development Council to extend this opportunity to every part of the country, especially in the rural areas which lack such opportunities. He also expressed his commitment in ensuring that the organization of this year’s Book Fair in Sunyani comes off successfully.

Organizing Book Fairs is one of the efforts employed by Ghana Book Development Council to ensure that books are made available to school children by creating a favourable environment and an opportunity for parents and guardians to buy a variety of books at discounted prices.

This year’s Book Fair takes place on 14th-18th May in Sunyani at Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC). It also serves as a prelude to the 17th International Book Fair which takes place on August 29 – September 1, 2019. It brings together all stakeholders who play diverse roles in ensuring that reading is promoted among school children.

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) is an Agency under the Ministry of Education mandated to oversee the development, regulation and effective planning of the Book industry in the country. One of its functions is to promote reading and creative-writing among school children.