GHC66.8 Million Released To Boost FREE SHS

The government has released for disbursement of the GH₵66.8 million for the second semester of the government’s Free Senior High School Education policy.

According to the Head of Communication at the Free SHS Secretariat, Josbert Gyan Kwakye, the money has been disbursed to the accounts of the various public Senior High Schools.

She said, the money was released and transferred to the various accounts in September 2018 (the beginning of the 2018/2019 academic year)

“The government has no reason to keep the money because we will not give the heads of schools responsibility and not equip them to execute the responsibility,” she said in an interview monitored by thepressradio.com on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

She indicated that the disbursement covers payments made to the Buffer Stock to provide food for students under the Free SHS, school uniforms, textbooks, house dress, and others.

Josbert Gyan added that to ensure that the government achieves its target on the free SHS implementation and its sustainability, GH₵7.7 million to Ghana Water Company and GH₵ 13 million for Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) now Power Distribution Services (PDS) for the water and electricity they supplied to the various schools.

President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the free SHS Education policy at the West African Senior High School (WASS) in Accra on Tuesday, September 12, 2017; it was a fulfillment of his long-held campaign promise as far back as the 2008 elections.