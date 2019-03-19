John Kumah Proposes Graduate Entrepreneurship Bursary Scheme

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, Mr. John Kumah has proposed the establishment of a University Entrepreneurship Bursary Scheme to help students implement their innovative ideas while in school or upon graduation.

Speaking at the National Summit on Tertiary Education and Entrepreneurship Development held in Koforidua on the theme “ Putting our graduates to work”, the NEIP CEO mentioned that the Nana Addo Government is doing a lot to reduce graduate unemployment and all stakeholders must be involved if more jobs are to be created.

“Our President no longer sees graduate unemployment as only an economic issue, he sees it also a national security threat. That is why a lot of efforts, resources and time have gone into reducing it. Hence, we have the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Students Entrepreneurship Initiative among several others” he said

“There is a need for us to establish the University Entrepreneurship Bursary Scheme. If all universities are able to access the bursary scheme, a spiral of innovative and exceptional entrepreneurship initiatives will be seen across the country, it can be a grant or a soft loan” he added.

The National Summit on Tertiary Education and Entrepreneurship Development brought together key stakeholders to develop consensus on pathways to effectively engage our graduates, through employment, to support accelerated national development.