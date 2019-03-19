Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
23 minutes ago | Libya

Baby's Body Found After Shipwreck Off Libyan Coast

By AFP
Libya has been a key departure point for migrants hoping to reach European shores. By Mahmud TURKIA (AFP/File)
Libya has been a key departure point for migrants hoping to reach European shores. By Mahmud TURKIA (AFP/File)

A baby's body was found after a shipwreck Tuesday off the coast of Libya, an official said, while at least eight migrants are missing at sea.

A boat carrying 27 people sank near the coastal town of Sabratha, to the west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, said Bassem al-Gharabli who heads the local office combatting illegal migration.

The figure is based on testimony from the 18 survivors, whom Gharabli said were rescued after fishermen alerted the coast guard.

The group attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea included seven women, said Gharabli without detailing the migrants' nationalities.

The International Organization for Migration's Libya office confirmed the shipwreck and said 15 people were hospitalised.

"Some of whom have fractured bones, according to IOM doctor onsite," the IOM wrote on Twitter.

Thousands have died in recent years trying to cross from North Africa to reach European shores, crammed into rickety boats by people smugglers.

Libya has been a key departure point for those hoping to reach Italy, 300 kilometres (185 miles) to the north.

But a controversial decision to Rome to close its ports to rescue ships has slashed the number of arrivals over the past few months.

Nearly 350 migrants have reached Italy so far in 2019, according to figures from the UN refugee agency.

Libya
Powered By Modern Ghana
Top French Diplomat Praises 'Significant Progress' In South Libya
Libya's Competing Leaders Agree On Holding Elections, Says UN
Libya Rivals Agree To Hold Polls: UN
5,000 Cases Of Tropical Parasite In Libya: Ministry
TOP STORIES

PAC To Prosecute Companies Owing GBC

13 hours ago

UEW Council Still Want To Sack 3 Lecturers

13 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line