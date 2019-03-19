Chereponi Clashes: 2 Dead; 6 Guns Retrieved

POLICE IN the North East Region have confirmed that two persons have died in connection with the clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi District.

The security personnel have been able to retrieve six locally manufactured guns from both feuding tribes in the area.

About 20 communities have been tourched in the renewed clashes between the Konkombas and Chokosis, DGN Online has gathered.

Earlier, four persons were arrested in connection with the renewed violence between the Konkombas and the Chorkosis.

The suspects were arrested from two separate areas carrying single barrel guns and have been detained to assist in investigations.

Source: Daily Guide