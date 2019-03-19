Ken Agyapong Incurs Anger Of Central Region NPP Youth

Concerned Youth of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, has given the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Agyapong a 72 hour ultimatum to render an unqualified apology to the Central Regional Minister, Mr. Kwamena Duncan for what they described as a disgraceful conduct on the part of the MP.

This call follows an impasse between Mr. Kwamena Duncan and Hon Kennedy Agyapong over the happenings at the University of Education, Winneba last week Thursday.

There were reports that not long after Hon. Kwamena Duncan acting in his capacity as the Head of the Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC) had announced the close down of the university on Thursday following violent demonstration by the students, Hons, Ken Agyapong and Afenyo Markin who had also come to the campus ordered the students to stay on campus as the university had not been closed down.

Hon. Kwamena Duncan, who was asked to comment on the development in a radio interview indicated that the actions of the two MPs amounted to misconduct.

This comment did not go down well with Ken Agyapong as he got angry and shredded Kwamena Duncan into pieces.

“Some people in the party are burnt on disgracing me and making me a scapegoat, am I a small boy. I’ll not sit aloof for that to happen, how can you say I’ve gone to defy your orders. What is Regional Minister, I don’t need that position for anything. Can he Kwamena Duncan stand me?

If he dares the sort of problems I’ll give him, he’ll forever regret that he stepped on my toes. If he doesn’t take care I’ll descend heavily on him, he alone has taken 50 road contracts that were awarded in the Central Region. When there was chaos after he spoke to the students, he drove off, Hon. Afenyo Markin and I were the people calming the students down", they said.

“What was Kwamena Duncan’s contribution to the Central Region during the 2016 campaign. Did he buy even iced water for anyone? We’ve won power and people who did nothing are rather throwing their weight about. Always some people in the party want to paint me black before the public, but I’ll resist that", they added.

But the Concerned Youth of the NPP in the Central Region in a statement released on Monday 18th March 2019 called on Hon Kennedy Agyapong to apologize to the Regional Minister for disrespecting him and defiling his high office.

They indicated that the allegations made against Mr. Kwamena Duncan by Hon Kennedy Agyapong came to them with utmost shock, as it smacks of "total disregard for public interest, raises damming issues of conflict of interest, unthinkable greed, corruption and stinking abuse of power".

They indicated that the allegations by Hon Kennedy Agyapong had brought the NPP under pressure and exposed them to public ridicule.

The group further questioned, why Hon Kennedy Agyapong had since not apologized to the Regional Minister Hon Kwamena Duncan, the government and the NPP as a party, as the allegations against the Minister they say, were borne out of mere speculations".

The group therefore concluded, that the actions of Hon Kennedy Agyapong was amateurish, disgraceful, childish and unbefitting of someone of his stature hence needs to apologize unconditionally to the Regional Minister and the NPP as a Party within 72 hours or face their wrath.

Below is the full statement

For Immediate Release

Monday 18th March 2019

Cape Coast, Central Region

CONCERNED YOUTH OF NPP (CENTRAL REGION) CALLS ON KENNEDY AGYAPONG TO RENDER AN UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY TO HON. KWAMENA DUNCAN (IMMEDIATELY) OR FACE THEIR WRATH

News of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s accusations of the Central Regional Minister’s (Hon. Kwamena Duncan) award of fifty (50) road contracts to himself got to us with ultimate shock. We feel embarrassed and threatened, as the allegations smack of total disregard for the Public Interest, raises damning issues of Conflict of Interest, unthinkable Greed, Corruption and stinking Abuse of Power. The allegations have thrown the incompetent NDC into a state of frenzy and baseless names calling on the hard working NPP and brought God sent His Excellency Akufo Addo's administration under unnecessary pressure and ridicule.

While we were gathering ourselves to reach out to the Hon. Regional Minister to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims, we were greeted with radio interviews by the Regional Minister on several media platforms debunking the allegations. In the Regional Minister’s submissions, it came out clearly that he has since the allegations spoken to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and that the latter had conceded that he was misinformed. Hon. Kwamena Duncan made it clear in those interviews that Hon. Agyapong has accepted that his claims were completely baseless and absolute falsehood. Till date, the outspoken Kennedy Agyapong is yet to debunk these claims by our Hon. Regional Minister.

One, therefore, wonders the motive behind the decision of an honorable Member Of Parliament to go to town with such serious claims, which we are now told are allegations borne out of mere speculations, without stopping to cross-check the facts. And why till date, he Kennedy Agyapong has refused to render an unqualified apology to Hon. Kwamena Duncan, the government, the NPP party and the President publicly? Not only is Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s conduct amateurish; it’s also an affront to the reputation of the very office he occupies.

By Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s conduct, he has infamously defiled the high office of the Central Regional Minister and the good people the minister represents, and we find this very disgraceful, childish and unbefitting of someone of his stature.

We are, by this statement, calling on Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to apologize unconditionally and publicly to the honorable Regional Minister and the Party within 72 hours or face our wrath. It is even more childish to try to blackmail the party with cessation of his membership following the widespread condemnations that have greeted his continuously disgraceful conduct.

He (Kennedy Agyapong) has 72 hours to do the needful or have himself to blame for what will befall him.

Long Live Hon. Kwamena Duncan!

Long Live NPP!!

Long Live Ghana !!!

Signed:

Kofi Quarm

President