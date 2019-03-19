Damages Following UEW Student Violence Estimated To Cost 250k

Cost of damages on properties at the University of Education, Winneba as a result of the recent protest by students at the university’s main campus and its campus at Ajumako is estimated at about two-hundred and fifty thousand cedis (Gh¢250,000).

The properties include, vehicles, ATMs, Glass Windows and other properties belonging to the university and some staff were damaged in the course of the demonstration.

Governing Council for the university however revealed that a clean-up has to be done on the campuses and the affected properties and facilities may have to be fully repaired or maintained before students could be asked to report back to school.

The Governing Council also stated that they are mindful of the consequence the prolonged stay of students at home hence, it’s doing everything in its power to ensure that, in consultation with Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and with their approval the Winneba and Ajumako campuses become opened within the shortest practicable time.

---GhFacts247