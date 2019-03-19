UEW Governing Council Rallies Support For VC Afful-Broni

The Governing Council for the University of Education Winneba has declared its full support for the current Vice-chancellor at the University Very Rev. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni.

The Governing Council chaired by Professor Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah made this revelation to the media on 18th March 2019 following several calls on the VC to resign or either be sacked.

According to the council, Rev. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni remains the substantive VC and he will be fully supported to carry out his duties until his tenure expires in 2021.

They also expressed their admiration for the number of successes and achievements chalked by the Afful-Broni led administration.

There have been several calls on the VC Rev. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni to resign following a peaceful protest by students at UEW which later turned chaotic on Thursday, 14th March 2019.

The leadership of national University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and alumni of the University mounted pressure on the VC to resign or be sacked after the VC was alleged to have orchestrated the dismissals of some lecturers at the university.

---GhFacts247