UEW Council Still Want To Sack 3 Lecturers

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has defended the sacking of three lecturers which triggered violent protest and the school’s indefinite closure.

At a press conference organised to formally respond to several allegations and media publications surrounding the sackings, a member of the Council, John Darko, dismissed reports the sack was inspired by vindictiveness.

The three are a Principal of the College of Languages Education, Prof. Ephraim Avea Nsoh, who was reportedly sacked for not cooperating with management members.

The local President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Frimpong Kakyire Duku, who was allegedly sacked after initiating legal action against his employer “without any cause” and without exhausting internal procedures.

A representative of the alumni on the University Council, Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, was sacked for allegedly disrespecting the Council and refusing to back its decisions.

But the Governing Council has come out to explain.

It described as exaggerations, a claim by UTAG that at least 30 teaching and non-teaching staff have been dismissed since Prof Anthony Afful-Broni was appointed Vice-Chancellor in March 2018.

Mr. Darko said this claim, is targeted at casting the university authorities in a negative light.

The member of the Governing Council insisted the sacked lecturers will remain dismissed. This is in contrast to assurances made in the media by governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markins, who said the lecturers will be called back.

Mr. Ayenyo Markin told Joy News, the “immediate reinstatement” was part of an agreement reached with the Governing Council and a delegation from the Education Ministry.

He said it was only a matter of days before the agreement is officially announced, stressing he has “no doubt” about the call-back which will also include the 30 others who have been reportedly sacked.

Four days after, the Governing Council has given the strongest indication yet that the status quo remains unchanged.

The Governing Council says those who wish to petition it over their dismissal are free to do so. They will refer their issues to the appropriate committees for attention.

Dispelling reports the Vice-Chancellor sacked the three, the Council chair, Prof. Nicholas Abakah, clarified the dismissal was a decision of the Governing Council of which the VC is only a member

He praised the Vice-Chancellor for instilling greater discipline in the university a year into his tenure.

Rejecting calls for the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, the Governing Council urged him to continue because he has their full support to finish his term which ends 2022.

He said UTAG should allow the Governing Council to perform its functions and roles insisting the Council shares power with no other person.

The Governing Council also puts the damage on school property during the protests at 250,000 cedis.

---myjoyonline