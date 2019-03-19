Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Samira Gets Indian Scholarship And Free Care For Special Pediatric Cases

By Modern Ghana
Mrs. Bawumia is in India with H.E Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 14th CII Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Partnership Project.
The Ghana Health Service (GES) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Yenupoya Teaching Hospital for the training of Ghanaian health workers and the provision of free health care for pediatric patients needing special care abroad. The training is for fellowship training in sub-specialties in Medicine and allied health and Nursing to the level of BSc, MSc and PhD

H.E. Oquaye expressed the appreciation of the Ghana Government for the opportunity to give further training to qualified Ghanaians, saying it is a reflection of the deep bonds of friendship between Ghana and India.

On her part, Second Lady expressed her appreciation to the Universities and health institutions that offered the scholarships and free health services. She added that people in positions of privilege should be guided by Martin Luther Kings Jr’s quote - “ Life’s most persistent and urgent question is; what are you doing for others”?

