Council Vows To Restore Normalcy On UEW Campuses in Winneba

A scene of the University of Education, Winneba.

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba has said it will do everything in its “power to restore calm and normalcy to campus as soon as possible.”

The statement which was issued Sunday and signed by the Chairman of Council also appealed to “all to remain calm.”

The Council statement follows a stand-off between the students and the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni over the dismissal of three lecturers.

The Stand-off which escalated into violent protests saw students smashing windows, glass doors of buildings, burning tyres and clashing with the police, Joy News’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko has reported.

In the ensuing melee, the Regional Security Council announced the closure of the university on Thursday.

Find the full statement below:

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba has noted with concern the recent happenings on our Winneba campuses, especially with regard to agitations escalating into violence on life and property. The university is currently assessing the damage caused and will release a detailed Press Statement to address the issues including the misinformation that has taken the airwaves regarding the university.

The University is committed to the directive of the Regional Minister, Chairman of REGSEC to close the Winneba and Ajumako campuses of the University until further notice. Early next week when Council shall meet, details of the way forward for the University will be communicated to the University Community and the General Public.

We are by this release appealing to all to remain calm and to assure the nation that we shall do all in our power to restore calm and normalcy to campus as soon as possible.

Signed,

Professor Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah,

(Chairman, UEW Governing Council).

