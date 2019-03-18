Worddigest: He Is At Work In You

"Then the angel that talked with me answered and said unto me, Knowest thou not what these be? And I said, No, my lord. Then he answered and spake unto me, saying, This is the word of the LORD unto Zerubbabel, saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts"

[Zechariah 4:5-6] KJV

Zechariah's moments with Angel of God was inspiring. Sometimes Satan tries to uncouple us from God thinking that the world is polarized; kingdom of light and kingdom of darkness.

The kingdom of darkness is all about doing the very things that God frowns upon. These attitudes or behaviors are in sharp contrast with God's provision. Contrarily, does what Satan welcome always so that we aren't spiritual in God.

But we thank God for the light through Christ Jesus. For this reason, He has given power to all to become His children when they believe in Him. "But to all who believed him and accepted him, he gave the right to become children of God" [John 1:12] Living Bible

And as a result we are the light of the world. So we have to seek and please Him only without any compromise. Let us look expectantly for the Holy Spirit to be at work in us.

Also spend time thanking and praising Him, show happiness and worship in Him and intensify your spiritual connection with Him.

Seek to please God only and in doing so, let the spirit of the Lord be at work in you.

Prayer

Pray and ask God to strengthen you while you please Him only in Jesus' name, Amen.

✍🏿 Rev. EZ

Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or

Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily message.