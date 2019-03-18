Religious Vigilantism, Owusu Bempah Needs To Be Caged

Whilst the President of the Republic pretends he wants to disband vigilantism, his Spiritual father Owusu Bempah is now testing the strength of those he has already trained.

Owusu Bempa now claim to be powerful and can kill without even police invite? No wonder he threatened to kill Mugabe with his thugs.

This is not the first time the man called Owusu Bempah did what he did to the media. December this year, he entered hot FM and destroyed their gadgets because his name was mentioned in a discussion.

This is a man who claims to be powerful because he is close to the President.

This is a man who claims all police officers together cannot arrest him. No wonder his friend is Kennedy Agyapong and Wontumi.

This is a man who envies everything about his colleague pastors including their wives.

This is a man who was given a $10million dollar contract by the NPP and is tasked with Abronye to destroy President MAHAMA with lies.

This is a man who has turned himself into a connection man and a link between himself and the President of the Republic.

This is a man who was promised by NPP to build and furnish a church for him after building their party office.

This is a man who has agreed on a national Television that he is occult and has 12 parrots at home which signifies the promotion to the 12 stages in the satanic world.

This is a man who can give prophecy and claim it's from God and later apologize on behalf of God for the prophecy given.

I will continue to praise Mugabe for the perfect description given to the so-called man of God who bleaches.

A pig is an animal that is very greedy, wicked, will eat anything that comes its way because of greed, is dirty, active when hungry but very lazy, proud, full of himself and this description fit only one person who claims he a Religious Vigilante. So where has Mugabe erred?

A man of God who can verbally and publicly assault a former President and call him unpleasant names.

A man of God full of bitterness for your fellow human because of $10million bribe contract from the NPP.

A man of God who is not in talking terms with almost all his colleague pastors because of politics and a spirit full of envy.

Owusu Bempah actually needs a National crusade so that all the pastors in Ghana could pray for him and deliver him from his evil deeds.

Am again reminding Owusu Bempah that NPP will not forever remain in power.

He should be reminded that NPP as a party calls him a nuisance fellow. And only sometimes need him for the dirty jobs he has been assigned.

How could a man of God keep on disgracing the work of God because of a $10million dollar contract?

He should learn from the true men of God we have in this country and stop using God's name for scam business.

Owusu Bempah should once again remember John MAHAMA is the eye of God and all those who because of politics lied with his name received their reward shortly.

Owusu Bempah should know that his time for God to destroy him is up. He should look up to his colleague prophets like Prof. Salifu, Prof. Badu Kobi, Angel OBINIM, Rev. Obofuor the taking over man, Prof. Opambour and learn from them.

He should also know that God is supreme and he alone will continue to be supreme and not his 12 parrots.

#GodIsSupreme.

Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO

B/A REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER, NDC.