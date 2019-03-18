The Government Of President Akufo-Addo Must Remain Resolute And Focused

President Akufo-Addo

Are some of those currently running our homeland Ghana panicking - because they are afflicted with the mid-term blues syndrome? Perchance, is that why the ministry of information's knee-jerk response to regime-critics, is to try and demolish their credibility? Pity.

That little-minded, and mean-spirited response, to government critics, which is now being deployed by the information ministry, is short-sighted and counter-productive - and will only end up eventually making a selfless and honest president, with good intentions for our nation and its people, unpopular, at a time when the going is tough for most Ghanaians.

To counter that self-defeating communications-black-arts-strategy, is the sensible thing to do, not to rather constantly drive home the point that as a people, we must not panick, but rather stand firm when things get difficult - as the only way to transform our national economy, and make ours a prosperous and equitable society, is to become a more productive people and increase our exports substantially, in the medium to long term time-frame: which is precisely what the government is focused on? Ebeeii.

Surely, the ordinary people of our nation ought to be made to understand clearly that there really is no viable alternative to President Akufo-Addo's import-substitution industrialisation policy, anchored on the planting for food and jobs initiative?

What sense does it make, for example, for Ghana to spend over a billion dollars annually importing rice - when that huge sum could go to local rice farmers and their families - lifting them out of poverty and turning them prosperous Ghanaians in the process? Ditto spend vast sums importing frozen chicken - instead of setting up mini poultry processing plants across the nation and actively supporting poultry farmers nationwide to increase production?

This is no time for the government to panick. The president's many initiatives will eventually transform our national economy into a growth-oriented and export-driven one, to underpin the tea s formation of our country into a prosperous society. The government of President Akufo-Addo must remain resolute and focused. Full stop. Haaba.