Afenyo-Markin, Jinapor, et al; The Falsehood Peddlers Exposed

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Afenyo-Markin, and his gang of greedy apparatchiks, are the brains behind the recent instability at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW). There is a 13 minute video circulating on social media, depicting the allegedly mentally unstable Afenyo-Markin with some greedy conmen beside him instigating some students of UEW, and some hired and bused thugs to the north campus of UEW, to go on rampage.

From the onset, Supi Kwayera/Afenyo-Markin challenged the validity of the appointments of the former Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Avoke, and the former Finance Officer (FO), Theophilus Ackorlie. Having argued at the High Court, Winneba, that the said ex officials of UEW derived their mandate from a defunct Council, which was legally sound, Supi Kwayera/Afenyo-Markin initially succeeded in securing an injunction against Prof. Avoke and Theophilus Ackorlie, which directed these two officers to step aside, pending the hearing of the substantive case.

The substantive case was later ruled in favour of Supi Kwayera/Afenyo-Markin.

Meanwhile, the Governing Council of UEW, also per the findings of a Fact Finding Committee (FFC) that it constituted, found Prof. Avoke, Theophilus Ackorlie and four other then officials of UEW, in breach of the Public Procurement Act 2003, (Act 663) as amended, which then formed the basis of their dismissal from UEW by the Governing Council.

The judgment secured by Supi Kwayera/Afenyo-Markin at the High Court, Winneba, was later quashed by the Supreme Court. A fresh suit was afterwards instituted by Supi Kwayera/Afenyo-Markin at the same High Court, Winneba, and again, judgment was delivered in favour of Supi Kwayera/Afenyo-Markin, which was also quashed on appeal to the Supreme Court, by Prof. Avoke and Others.

From the above, it is clear that it is the Governing Council’s decision to sack Prof. Avoke and the others that is effectively keeping Prof. Avoke and the five others, from UEW, and NOT the Supi Kwayera/Afenyo-Markin’s High Court judgments.

Furthermore, it is evident that Prof. Avoke was legally dismissed from UEW, and NOT forced out. The Governing Council is clothed with the powers under the 1992 Constitution and the University of Education, Winneba Act 2004 (Act 672), to dismiss the Vice-Chancellor and other staff of the university.

Prof. Avoke, therefore cannot be reinstated on the orders of Afenyo-Markin. The word of Afenyo-Markin is NOT the law, and will NEVER be! Simple!

The University of Education, Winneba, is a public university, and NOT the personal property of Afenyo-Markin. Afenyo-Markin is at liberty to set up his personal university and go ahead to appoint and ‘disappoint’ Vice-Chancellors at will. However, in respect of UEW, he has NO such power.

Prof. Avoke, has instituted multiple suits against UEW, all over the country seeking to be reinstated. This is the ONLY constitutional avenue opened to Prof. Avoke to get his job back. Useless, nauseating and irritating calls for the resignation of the current VC of UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, by educated illiterates, are a waste of time. Such calls are just noise!!

Neither demonstrations, destruction of public property, media war, tarnishing the image of the current VC, thus Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, nor calls by ignoramuses for his resignation, would bring Prof. Avoke back to the office of VC of UEW.

Insha Allah, Prof. Avoke, will NEVER return to office as VC of UEW! Anyone harbouring such a foolish dream, need to have their mental state examined, for it is NOT just going to happen! Insha Allah!!

It is interesting to know that Afenyo-Markin has literally bought ghanaweb, and it is now his mouthpiece for propagating his outright falsehoods. No problem. Afenyo-Markin’s relevance in Ghana’s politics is over anyway, so all the publications on ghanaweb, calling on Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni to resign from his position as VC of UEW, are snarls of “greedy bastards”.

No one made a deal with the demonstrators to stop their action, so it is stupid and foolish of them to turn around to give the VC a condition to resign or they will hit the streets again. They are more than welcome to continue their illegal demonstration. This was a situation where a majority of the demonstrators were not students, had no permit, yet, the Winneba Police Command did absolutely NOTHING to put an end to it, except to ‘aid’ them in their quest to destroy public property. How much Afenyo-Markin doled out to the Winneba Police Command to adopt this unprofessional attitude, it is hoped, would be unraveled quickly, so that all Police Officers who condoned and connived with Afenyo-Markin, are brought to book swiftly. Over to you Interior Minister!

I urge Edward Abambire Bawa, MP for Bongo, to uphold the trust his constituents reposed in him, by educating himself on the UEW issues, before making ignorant comments on the current UEW impasse. If however Edward Abambire Bawa intend to sink with Afenyo-Markin, then he is more than welcome to continue on that disgraceful slippery route.

Afenyo-Markin would do his already battered image some minor repair, by telling the whole world which law the Parliament of Ghana passed recently, that took retrospective effect to cure the defect in the appointments of Prof. Avoke and Theophilus Ackorlie by the then defunct UEW Governing Council, since he claims to have been misled.

It appears that the only thing to have been ‘passed recently’ is money, between Prof. Avoke and Theophilus Ackorlie on one hand, and Afenyo-Markin on the other hand.

It is concluded without ‘much ado’ that Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, the legally appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, has NOT even contemplated resigning from his position. Anyone desirous of occupying that high office will either have to wait patiently till the Reverend Father retires in 2021, or go to court!

Stupid calls for his resignation by empty heads, ONLY emboldens the Reverend Father to carry on as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, UNFAZED!!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)