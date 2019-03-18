The Direction We Should Trot

Politics and Democracy are two intertwined legacies bequeathed to the universe. The two, politics being the universal set and Democracy a subset combine to make the world go round in the advancement of society until in Africa leaders begin to abuse the will of the people and exploit the system for personal gains.

Our present dispensation was given birth to by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has since committed itself to the values of democracy and freedom since 1993.

As a political party, the sole vision is to win political power and use its ideology of Unity, probity, and accountability to govern a nation that has earned a hard-won International reputation for its peaceful Democratic rule, rich cultural background, and stable economic development.

The NDC in any moment soon will once again go to the polls to elect its parliamentary candidates across the country and we envision to roll out lions that will lead a flock of NDC supporters and sympathizers from Nandom to Odododiodio Constituency.

It's important we learn from history and tread with caution as we soothingly go into that polls. Now that the Presidential Candidate has been finally elected, the support from our rank and file signaled a signature of guarantee of the citizenry enthusiasm to give H.E John Dramani Mahama the nod to develop Ghana through strong strings of economic policies.

In that context, we expect seasoned, experienced and grassroots incumbent parliamentarians like Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu etc to take back the party to Power by selflessly presenting themselves to the people for re-election.

For the sake of certainty, I put to you, Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central Constituency. The people of Wa central like any other Constituency need someone who has delivered and will deliver.

Though we have other NDC folks that seek the mandate to serve the people of Wa central, our consideration is the undisputed track record of Hon. Dr.Rashid Pelpuo combined with his vast experience to squarely match the power drunk NPP and any candidate they may come out with.

Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo got the mandate from the people of Wa central in 2004 and has been in the legislative arm of government for 15 years.

Whilst serving as a member of parliament, he served as a Minister of Youth and sports *(2009-2010* ), served in the capacity as Deputy Majority leader in parliament and from *2012-2016, he served as a Minister of State in the office of the president as Public Private Partnership (PPP) Minister and was a member of the Economic Management Team of the John Dramani Mahama's government.

Whilst serving in all these capacities, Hon. Dr.Rashid has always remembered his people in the area of education, health, agriculture, and other infrastructural needs mostly through his personal initiative and lobbying experience.

Notably among his high profile achievements is his facilitation for the construction fund sort for the Wecheu (Jembusi) water project to supply Wa township with potable drinking water.

It would be surprising to exchange such experience for naivety and novelty. It will be a wonder if such sailors as Rashid Pelpuo are not in the ship that will sail us to power in 2020.

In as much as we preach for coaching, mentorship, and grooming for the younger ones for future involvement in the party, the living presence of such well-respected individuals as Hon. Dr. Rashid will change the wrong direction the NPP wants to sail the people through.

Once the call comes to choose, let's reflect on history, ponder into the future and retain waterproof political giants like Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo to win victory together.

Long live Wa central NDC

Long live the NDC.

By: Comrade E.A. KUNSAARI