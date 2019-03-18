Ghana Awards South Africa 2019: Full List Of Winners Revealed
By Kwaku Anane || Thepressradio.com
Winners of 2019 Ghana Awards South Africa (GASA) have been announced.
The event took place on the night of March 16, 2019, at Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria a city in Gauteng province and administrative capital of the Republic of South Africa.
The ceremony recognized and rewarded Ghanaians based in South Africa who exhibit excellence in all areas of life from business to sport, entertainment to public service, and the arts to charitable works.
The 3rd edition of the GASA which was aimed at encourages and stimulates innovation and ground-breaking work that benefits both Ghana and South Africa and reward Ghanaians based in South Africa for continuing to uplift the flag of their country in their various fields.
The event brought together many dignitaries such as Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, Hon. George Ayisi Boateng, popular musicians, and others.
Sedglo Industries on the night was posthumously named the 2019 Best Company of the Year.
These companies have grown to have employed over 600 Ghanaians in South Africa.
Below is the full list of the winners
BEST BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (Small / Medium) WINNERS: Sikamax Hair & Body BEST COMPANY OF THE YEAR WINNER: Sedglo Industries BEST FASHION DESIGNER WINNER: Kisua Africa BEST FRIEND OF GHANA WINNER: Nozipho Ndzukula BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR WINNER: Abu Sadik Saaka EXCELLENCE IN ENTERTAINMENT WINNER: Abena Ayivor GHANAIAN ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR WINNER: Ghana Darul Salam Muslim association PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVER WINNER: Joel Osei MOST INFLUENTIAL WINNERS: Charity Assan MOST INFLUENTIAL YOUTH WINNER: Barbara Akoffa Glover HAIR SALON OF THE YEAR WINNER: Peace and Love Bleomfotein SPORTS MAN OR WOMAN OF THE YEAR WINNER: Yaw Ofosu Amoah
