1 hour ago | General News

Ghana Awards South Africa 2019: Full List Of Winners Revealed

By Kwaku Anane || Thepressradio.com
Winners of 2019 Ghana Awards South Africa (GASA) have been announced.

The event took place on the night of March 16, 2019, at Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria a city in Gauteng province and administrative capital of the Republic of South Africa.

The ceremony recognized and rewarded Ghanaians based in South Africa who exhibit excellence in all areas of life from business to sport, entertainment to public service, and the arts to charitable works.

The 3rd edition of the GASA which was aimed at encourages and stimulates innovation and ground-breaking work that benefits both Ghana and South Africa and reward Ghanaians based in South Africa for continuing to uplift the flag of their country in their various fields.

The event brought together many dignitaries such as Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, Hon. George Ayisi Boateng, popular musicians, and others.

Sedglo Industries on the night was posthumously named the 2019 Best Company of the Year.

These companies have grown to have employed over 600 Ghanaians in South Africa.

Below is the full list of the winners

BEST BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (Small / Medium)
WINNERS: Sikamax Hair & Body
BEST COMPANY OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Sedglo Industries
BEST FASHION DESIGNER
WINNER: Kisua Africa
BEST FRIEND OF GHANA
WINNER: Nozipho Ndzukula
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Abu Sadik Saaka
EXCELLENCE IN ENTERTAINMENT
WINNER: Abena Ayivor
GHANAIAN ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Ghana Darul Salam Muslim association
PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVER
WINNER: Joel Osei
MOST INFLUENTIAL
WINNERS: Charity Assan
MOST INFLUENTIAL YOUTH
WINNER: Barbara Akoffa Glover
HAIR SALON OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Peace and Love Bleomfotein
SPORTS MAN OR WOMAN OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Yaw Ofosu Amoah

