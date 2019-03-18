"And what value was there in fighting wild beasts--those men of Ephesus--if it was only for what I gain in this life down here? If we will never live again after we die, then we might as well go and have ourselves a good time: let us eat, drink, and be merry. What's the difference? For tomorrow we die, and Sever as ends everything! "[1 Corinthians 15:32] Living Bible
The format of life for this particular group is all about merrymaking. Though their thoughts appear extraneous, we can imagine a way out.
People may have their eyes fixed on earthly pleasures than that of eternity. That isn't God's expectation for them. God expects us to reach out to the lost.
They do not believe in life after death. So they live on earth without heaven in mind therefore following fame, wealth etc than the word of God. Everything about them is 'let's make merry, for we will all die one day'
After death, there is judgement."And just as it is destined that men die only once, and after that comes judgment," (Hebrews 9:27) Living Bible
Take a second look at your life whether you're piling up good deeds or desiring things of the flesh while on earth.
Prayer Pray to God to deliver you from every desire of the flesh now and forever in Jesus' name, Amen.
WordDigest: Two Approaches Of Life (2) Desires Of The Flesh
