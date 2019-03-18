WordDigest: Two Approaches Of Life (1) Piling Up Good Deeds

"Then he gave an illustration: "A rich man had a fertile farm that produced fine crops. In fact, his barns were full to overflowing--he couldn't get everything in. He thought about his problem, and finally exclaimed, 'I know--I'll tear down my barns and build bigger ones! Then I'll have room enough. And I'll sit back and say to myself, "Friend, you have enough stored away for years to come. Now take it easy! Wine, women, and song for you!' "But God said to him, 'Fool! Tonight you die. Then who will get it all?'

(Luke 12:16-20) Living Bible

Death is inevitable inasmuch we live on this earth. The thought of death frightens people. But as believers of the gospel, there is no cause for an alarm.

Jesus' resurrection on the third day proves there is life in the land of the living than in the land of the dead. There is life after the physical dies.

Your passport to eternity as a traveler on earth is doing the will of the Father and piling up good deeds. What is the will of the Father? It is spreading His word for the unsaved to be saved, the lost to be found through Christ Jesus and doing good. What are you piling up while on earth?

To the believer who is piling up good deeds on earth, death is another medium to a new life of serving the Lord in heaven.

Assessing your life at this moment, do you have heaven in mind?

Are you piling up good deeds?

To be continued....

Prayer

Pray and request God's guidance in everything so that you don't stumble and lose heaven in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍🏿 Rev. EZ

