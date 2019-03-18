Take Advantage Of Government Policies—Parliamentary Aspirant Abu Fawzia

A Parliamentary Aspirant in the Sagnarigu constituency of the Northern Region Madam Fawzia Abu Zanabongo has called on the youth to take advantage of the various policies of the NPP to better their lives.

Madam Fawzia, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with The Voiceless Media in Tamale, praised President Nana Akufo Addo for the very nice policies he and the NPP were unveiling to make life bearable for Ghanaians.

She indicated that as a woman, she knows exactly what it means for women to have basic education and has therefore lauded the government for the free SHS policy which has seen improved enrolment of girls in the various Senior High Schools in Ghana including the Sagnarigu constituency which has several educational institutions in the area.

The Parliamentary Aspirant also called on women and unemployed graduates to take advantage of the facilities at MASLOC and NEIP to go into entrepreneurship.

Madam FAWZIA who works at the Tamale Technical University also used the occasion to praise the government for introducing the Nation Builders Corps which has provided jobs to many unemployed graduates in the Sagnarigu constituency.

So far 6 persons have expressed interest in various shapes and form to contest the NPP PRIMARIES in the Sagnarigu constituency but Madam Fawzia Abu Zanabongo is optimistic of a win citing her availability to the electorates as well as her profound knowledge of the constituency where she has lived all her life.