Ghana On Track To Achieving Gender Equity – Gender Minister

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Maamle Morrison, says government is on track to implementing policies and programmes aimed at bridging the gender equity gap.

She made this known, when she addressed the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women on March 12, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“Government of Ghana is building and implementing social systems to promote equity and access to the needed infrastructure and services aimed at empowering and promoting the total development of women and girls,” the Minister said.

Social policies

Social Protection Policy, National Gender Policy, School Feeding Policy, Free Compulsory Basic Education, Free Senior High School, Children's Act, Disability Act, National Health Insurance Act, National Plan of Action on Elimination of Worst Form of Child Labor, National Framework on Early Child Marriage and Strategic Plan to Address Teenage Pregnancy are legislations carved to protect and promote women, girls, the young and the vulnerable.

She stated that, Free SHS, made provisions for over 300,000 students in 2017 and 2018, while the National Youth Employment agency has given skills and training to the youth to make them employable.

The GETFUND, she noted, also provides infrastructure and scholarships to students, Cash Transfer Program has helped almost 2million poor people in addition to MASLOC which is supporting micro-businesses. She added that other policies are focused on helping the vulnerable, young people, girls and women.

CSW

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

A functional commission of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), it was established by Council resolution 11(II) of 21 June 1946.

The CSW is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The 63rd session of the Commission (CSW63) started from March 11 and will end on 22.

The Commission will address as its priority theme ‘Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls’.

In addition, it will evaluate progress in the implementation of the agreed conclusions from the sixtieth session (2016) on ‘Women’s empowerment and the link to sustainable development’.

The Commission will also discuss a focus area, ‘Women and girls of African descent’. The ten-day session will include a ministerial segment with round tables and other high-level interactive dialogues, a general discussion, as well as interactive and expert panel discussions.

---Myjoyonline