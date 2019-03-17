Gov't Get €40m Euro Facility To Increase Investments

Government has signed a €40 million facility grant with the European Union to help promote investments and job creation.

The financing agreement which is the last programme to be signed from Ghana’s indicative allocation of 323 million Euros under the 11th European Development Fund and National Indicative Programme spans between 2014 and 2020.

The Programme focuses on the areas of business climate, public financial governance and employment and its main objectives are to promote domestic and foreign investments enable businesses to spearhead economic transformation and create employment.

It will also strengthen public financial governance and boost domestic revenue mobilization as well as support the fight against corruption.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia, have signed the agreement expected to also promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

The funds will be managed by the Ghanaian government and the programme is aligned with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.

—Myjoyonline