Africa Climate Week Delegates Asked To Reject False Remedies

Head of Media and Campaigns at the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Philip Jakpor stated that, “The array of fossil fuel industry-aligned groups attending the Africa Climate Week leaves little hope for the African continent which carries the heavy burden of climate change. The impacted peoples on the continent have said time and again that the global fight against climate change rests primarily on non-market mechanisms and not commodification of the environment.”

Programmes Director of the Vision for Alternative Development (VALD), Labram Musah, adds that African delegates must stand up for its people in a campaign to address what has become known as the climate chaos.

“Except African delegates stand up for their people and advance actions needed to address the climate chaos, Big Polluters and their allies will inject dangerous propositions in the Climate Week talks to set the stage for them to dictate the outcomes of COP25.”

The groups urged African delegates to stand with impacted peoples on the African continent and across the world that recommend the following to confront the climate change crisis:

Keeping fossil fuels in the ground.

Rejection of false solutions that are displacing real, people-first solutions to the climate crisis.

Advance real solutions that are just, feasible and essential.

Honour climate finance obligations to developing countries.

End corporate interference in and capture of the climate talks.

Africa Climate Week (ACW) 2019 will convene in the lead-up to the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Summit in September 2019, bringing together diverse actors from the public and private sectors.

The event will be followed by Latin America and the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific Climate Weeks. Collectively, the Climate Weeks will serve as critical stepping stones in the lead-up to the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit slated for September 2019 in New York.

Core partners of the week-long event include the Marrakech Partnership, World Bank Group, African Development Bank, West African Development Bank, and the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), among others.

The events’ global partners are the UNFCCC, World Bank, UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN Environment Programme (UNEP), UNEP Partnership with the Technical University of Denmark (UNEP-DTU Partnership), Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) and International Emissions Trading Association (IETA). Regional partners include the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Africa, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in LAC and Asian Development Bank (ADB) and UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Asia-Pacific.