Nigeria Should Be The One Lending Benin Bronzes To The European Museums And Not The Other Way Around.

A leading German professor of African History at the University of Hamburg, Prof. Jürgen Zimmerer, has declared in connection with the so-called temporary loans of Benin bronzes by Western museums to Nigeria, that this is wrong. According to Zimmerer it should be Nigeria/Benin, the original owners who should be loaning these artefacts to the Western museums which have been illegally holding them for some hundred years; Western museums should also be making payments for the loans which could be used by Nigeria to build new museums. Zimmerer made this declaration in a recent interview in which he also suggested, among other things, that the Humboldt Forum should be renamed Benin Forum. (1)

Whether Germany would be prepared to make a change of name to the 700million Euro project that should demonstrate the cultural achievements of Germany, and whether the Germans have so much respect for Africans and African culture so as to name such a project after Benin, is a matter I would not want to discuss or speculate on. We have always maintained that what Germans do with their resources is a matter for Germans. On the other hand, what Germans do with the thousands of looted African artefacts, including the Benin bronzes in their museums, is a matter of concern for all Africans.

Zimmerer’s view that it should be Nigeria that is lending Nigerian artefacts to Germany and not the other way around would seem to us to conform to the history of the artefacts that the Germans acquired from the British in 1897, knowing fully that the artefacts had been looted a few months earlier in the brutal Benin invasion by the British under the so-called punitive expedition, as if Benin were under British rule. Even under German law at the time of invasion and acquisition, that acquisition would not have been regarded as legal since there was no bona fides on the part of the Germans.

We have expressed in previous articles our view that Nigeria taking a loan of its own looted artefacts from the very State that looted the artefacts or those who illegally acquired them turns logic, morality and history upside down. Some may not accept our analysis of the events, but they have so far not come up with better or more convincing analysis why borrowing your own looted artefacts from the looters or their successors is a better option than restitution. They have not demonstrated in logic or morality how you can borrow your looted artefacts from the very State that looted them and its allies. They have not clearly explained who the owners in this curious arrangement are, the Austrians, British, Dutch and Germans who claim ownership in the artefacts or the Nigerians who have lost control of the objects for hundred years but regard themselves, and are so seen by many of us, as the legitimate owners. Nigerians and the Europeans cannot be at the same time legitimate owners of the looted artefacts.

It seems that Nigerians have accepted the British story that the deaccession rules of the British Museum do not permit restitution even though the British Museum has been known to sell Benin artefacts just as the Ethnology Museum, Berlin has also been known to sell Benin artefacts to private collectors. The British Parliament could change the British Museum Act if there were a will to do so. No law is unchangeable. There is no evidence that the British Museum or anybody has at any time presented to Parliament a request to change the law to permit restitution of the Benin bronzes even though Prince Edun Akenzua, Enogie of Obazuwa-Iko, brother of late His Majesty, Omo, n'Oba n'Edo, Oba Erediauwa of Benin, great grandson of His Majesty Omo n'Oba n'Edo, Oba Ovonramwen, presented a petition in March 2000 to the British Parliament requesting restitution of looted Benin artefacts.

The European museums busy with loaning Nigerian artefacts to Nigeria know very well that these are looted objects. They know also that the United Nations/ UNESCO have been urging Member States since 1972 to return these artefacts to their country of origin and yet they act as if there were no rules or regulations here. Every Nigerian government and Parliament since Independence has called for the restitution of these artefacts and so, if Nigeria is going to accept anything less than restitution, we would need a better explanation other than that the Austrians, British, Dutch and Germans, are willing only to make loans. As recently as last year Nigeria issued a press release calling for unconditional return of her looted artefacts. (2)

The refusal of the European States to restitute the Benin artefacts may be revealing of more than one thing. It reveals the extraordinary lack of respect for Nigerians and for Africans. When we consider that the Humboldt Forum/Ethnology Museum hold 580 Benin artefacts, the World Museum, Vienna 167, Museum at Rothenbaum, Hamburg, 200, the British Museum holds between 300-700 Benin artefacts, it seems incredible that these European museums that are constantly speaking about cooperation, exchange and circulation of artefacts are not willing and ready to restitute even a small portion of their large holdings.

Excessive selfishness seems to have become the creed of Western museums and they are still not willing even to make symbolic gestures. The determination to keep forever the looted artefacts of Africans seems to have become part of their being and all the various theories and concepts they have been spinning all these years are simply to avoid restituting any artefacts. Surely, this cannot be right. Those taking refuge in extraordinary selfishness must re-examine their own positions. They cannot expect all Africans to accept this unsatisfactory position which bothers on racist assumptions of superiority that have characterised African -European relationships for centuries.

No wonder these Western States and museums are critical of the Sarr-Savoy report that urges these relationships to be based on consent and cooperation and not on force and violence as in the past. Indeed, many of the critics of the report ignore completely the second part of the title of the report: The Restitution of African Cultural Heritage-Toward a New Relational Ethics They have mostly concentrated on the museological aspects of the report, about the artefacts themselves, about where the artefacts would be housed etc., but about the symbolism of the artefacts, what they signify or indicate concerning the relationships between Africa and Europe has been passed over. They can all the more easily ignore the ethical side of the relationship between Africa and Europe since they act as if nothing had changed, as if decolonization had not started. They see no need for fundamental changes in the relationships between two neighbouring continents in which for the last 5oo years one has inflicted untold violence and destruction of the other that does not seem able to defend itself against the superior technological violence of the other.

The emphasis many opponents to restitution of African artefacts give to the security of the artefacts and their faith, should there be restitution, is often a reflection of a deep disrespect for the African. They are more concerned about the artefacts than about the desire of the Africans to have their objects back. This reminds one of Frobenius who had great admiration for Ife art but only contempt for those who produced it. He declared once: "Before us stood a head of marvellous beauty, wonderfully cast in antique bronze, true to the life, incrusted with a patina of glorious dark green. This was, in very deed, the Olokun, Atlantic Africa's Poseidon." The same Frobenius also expressed contempt for the people he met at Ife:

"I was moved to silent melancholy at the thought that this assembly of degenerate and feeble-minded posterity should be the legitimate guardians of so much loveliness.” (3)

It is somewhat ironic that European States that have killed Africans, looted their artefacts and burnt their towns, should ask for understanding of their difficulties with their internal laws regarding restitution of looted African artefacts. What about the difficulties of the Africans who are now asking for restitution of some of the artefacts? Those who have the most elementary acquaintance with European laws know that the laws could be changed by parliaments and that if the European Governments and museums wanted, they could have done this long ago and at the latest after Independence in the 60s where demands for restitution became evident and inevitable for the artefacts that should have been released with proclamation of Independence. The European museums and States should be aware that loans as a substitute for restitution of looted African artefacts are not acceptable to most Africans even if some of our eminent and learned jurists and politicians accept this. Most of us cannot accept that Europeans who have hitherto derided our cultures and artefact as ‘primitive’ now cannot part with them. European States and museums would have to adopt another strategy.

We believe that given the particular position that the Benin bronzes occupy in Nigerian-British relations as well as their great symbolism in Afro-European relations, nothing short of restitution, at least of a large number of these artefacts, will take adequate account of our relationships, present and future, and also do justice to the history of those relationships since 1897,considering the loss of lives involved and the destruction of property in Benin City for which no compensation has so far been paid.

Kwame Opoku.

NOTES

1. See Annex below.

2. Kwame Opoku - Nigeria Demands Unconditional Return of Looted ...https://www.toncremers.nl/kwame-opoku-nigeria-demands-unconditional-return-of-lo...

3..Wole Soyinka, "This Past Must Address Its Present," Nobel Lecture, December 8, 1986, http://nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/literature/laureates/1986/soyinka-lecture.html

Oba Ovonramwen, during whose reign the British looted the Benin Bronzes, with guards on board a ship on his way to exile in Calabar in 1897. The gown he is wearing hides his shackles. Photograph by the Ibani Ijo photographer J. A. Green. From the Howie photo album in the archives of the Merseyside Maritime Museum.

ANNEX

Interview: Afrika-Historiker Jürgen Zimmerer über die Raubkunst aus der Kolonialzeit

Jürgen Zimmerer ist ein führender Kolonialismus-Forscher und ein scharfer Kritiker des Berliner Humboldt Forums, in dem künftig die ethnologischen Sammlungen ausgestellt sein sollen. Was tun mit Objekten aus der Kolonialzeit? Zimmerer plädiert für mutige Lösungen: „Wir brauchen ein klares Bekenntnis zu Rückgaben.“

Im Zuge der Kolonialismus-Debatte ist wieder über das Brachiosaurus-Skelett im Berliner Museum für Naturkunde diskutiert worden. Sollte es bleiben, oder muss es an Tansania zurückgegeben werden, wo seine Knochen während der Kolonialzeit ausgegraben wurden?

Jürgen Zimmerer: Letztendlich muss man anerkennen, dass es unter den Bedingungen des Kolonialismus’ nach Berlin gekommen ist. Und wenn etwas widerrechtlich hier ist, dann ist es egal, ob es sich um ein Kunstwerk handelt, um einen Knochen oder einen Diamanten. Wenn das Skelett niemand zurückfordert, wäre eine saubere Lösung: Man erkennt das Eigentumsrecht Tanzanias an und zahlt eine Leihgebühr, so dass für das Geld eine Museumstruktur in Tanzania aufgebaut werden kann. Wir können nicht die Geschichte rückabwickeln, aber wir müssen deutlich machen, wo die Objekte herkommen und neue Formen des kulturellen Teilens entwickeln.

Nicht nur im Falle des Dinos beruft man sich darauf, dass die Ausgrabung und der Transfer nach damals geltendem Recht legal waren.

Es ist eine völlig absurde Position, sich auf Kolonialrecht zu berufen und damit koloniale Aneignungsprozesse zu bestätigen. Es ist das Recht der Eroberer und Besatzer. Die Grenzen der Kolonien wurden nur mit den anderen Kolonialmächten ausgehandelt. Land ohne „offiziellen“ Besitzer, also ohne europäische Besitztitel oder Grundbucheinträge, konnte dann als Land der Kolonialherrscher betrachtet werden. Oder es hieß, Afrikaner hätten keine Vorstellung von Eigentum. Das war schon damals falsch, denn einen Eigentumsbegriff gab es schon, oftmals allerdings einen kollektiven.

Für die NS-Raubkunst hat man sich darauf geeinigt, nach ethischen Maßstäben zu entscheiden und nicht nach dem einst geltendem NS-Recht. Wäre so eine Selbstverpflichtung für koloniale Raubkunst nötig?

Selbstverständlich. Die NS-Raubkunstdebatte ist wichtig als Ideengeber für unsere Diskussion. Allerdings unterscheidet sie sich auch davon. Während der Umgang mit NS-Raubkunst das westliche Rechtssystem grundsätzlich bestätigt, in den NS-Verbrechen eine Abirrung erkennt, stellt die Debatte um die koloniale Raubkunst das europäische Recht überhaupt infrage. Auch deshalb ist die Debatte so heftig.

Die Kolonialzeit in den Köpfen ist noch nicht vorbei?

Schauen Sie sich nur eine Folge „Traumschiff“ an! Afrika steht immer noch für Chaos, die Homogenisierung und Exotisierung des Kontinents ist konstituierend für unsere Wahrnehmung. Wir drücken uns vor der Frage, wie wir unsere eigene Gesellschaft und Weltsicht dekolonisieren. Das ist eine Mammutaufgabe, weil das ein Überschreiben jahrhundertealter Denkgewohnheiten bedeutet, die uns im Zentrum der Welt angesiedelt haben. Ich bin aber zutiefst überzeugt, dass wir das brauchen, um eine Zukunft zu haben. Der Brexit zeigt ja, was passiert, wenn man in kolonialer Nostalgie Entscheidungen trifft, ohne wahrzunehmen, dass die Zeit des Empires vorbei ist und die Welt eine postkoloniale geworden ist.

Auch Deutschland hat blinde Flecken. Lange lebte man in der Vorstellung: Wenigstens als Kolonialmacht waren wir nicht so schlimm.

Das ist unsinnig. Wahr ist, dass die Phase des formalen deutschen Kolonialismus’ relativ kurz war, wenn auch doppelt so lang wie das „Dritte Reich“. Gerade der vergleichsweise späte Beginn aber hatte die Konsequenz, dass man sich beweisen wollte. Der Völkermord an den Herero in Namibia resultierte nicht zuletzt aus der kurzen Dauer der Herrschaft. Das ist eher eine Erklärung, warum die Brutalität so massiv war.

Wie sieht es mit den anderen deutschen Kolonien aus?

Lange wurde Namibia als Ausnahme betrachtet – bis der Maji-Maji-Aufstand in Tanzania erforscht wurde, bei dem bis zu 300 000 Menschen ermordet wurden. Erste Studien über die Südsee zeichnen das gleiche Bild von Brutalität. Es stimmt also nicht, dass die deutsche Kolonialherrschaft weniger blutig war als die anderer Mächte. In Namibia unternahm Deutschland den ersten Versuch, einen rassistischen Staat zu errichten. Der Genozid an den Herero gehört zur Vorgeschichte des Holocaust. Das hat man in kolonialer Amnesie lange nicht angerkennen wollen. Bis heute hat sich die Bundesregierung dafür nicht offiziell entschuldigt.

Sie sind ein scharfer Kritiker des Humboldt Forums, in dem künftig die ethnologischen Sammlungen ausgestellt werden sollen. Warum macht Sie das so wütend?

Es ärgert mich, weil ich das Humboldt Forum als Riesenchance begreife, die in den Sand gesetzt wird und weil die Verantwortlichen sich so wenig gesprächsbereit zeigen. Wir müssen aber eine breite öffentliche Debatte darüber führen, wie wir mit kolonialem Erbe umgehen wollen. Etwa, ob wir in öffentlich fiWie wäre das Projekt zu retten?

Alles, was wir angesprochen haben, könnte man dort thematisieren, stattdessen rekonstruiert man einen alten Palast. Meiner Meinung nach muss man das konservative Programm des Humboldt Forums radikal überschreiben mit mutigen Lösungen. Zum Beispiel: Wir restituieren die „Benin-Bronzen“, die eindeutig Raubkunst sind, noch vor der Eröffnung, geben das Eigentumsrecht an Nigeria ab und bezahlen eine Leihgebühr, aus dem die museale Infrastruktur in Nigeria ausgebaut werden kann. Und um die Überschreibung deutlich zu machen, sollte man es „Benin Forum“ nennen.

Auch das Stuttgarter Linden-Museum beherbergt Benin-Bronzen. Im jüngst vereinbarten Benin-Dialog sollen sie zumindest mal als Leihgaben in Nigeria kommen. Was halten Sie davon?

Ich finde eine Lösung, die Raubgut als Leihgaben an die Herkunftsgesellschaften zurückgibt, hochproblematisch. Das ist, als würde ich Ihr Auto stehlen und es Ihnen dann großzügig ausleihen. Das Eigentum an den Benin-Bronzen sollte restituiert werden, und dann sollten einige als Leihgaben in Europa verbleiben. Wie ich es ja für das „Benin-Forum“ vorgeschlagen habe.

Oft wird ja die Befürchtung geäußert, dass man sich in Afrika ohnehin nicht angemessen um die Objekte kümmere und sie wieder auf dem Kunstmarkt landen.

Natürlich ist das möglich, es ist aber nicht unsere Sache zu entscheiden, was der Eigentümer damit tut. Außerdem gilt erst seit 1945, dass die Stücke in Europa sicher waren – was in den Weltkriegen zerstört wurde, wird nie berücksichtigt. Wir brauchen ein klares Bekenntnis zu Rückgaben.

Bloß an wen? Wenn Baden-Württemberg demnächst die Witbooi-Bibel zurückgibt, dann an den Staat Namibia und nicht an die Familie Witbooi oder das Volk der Nama.

Darüber haben sich die Nama ja auch beschwert, denn sie fühlen sich nicht angemessen durch ihre Regierung vertreten. Da die postkolonialen Nationalstaaten selbst Ergebnis des Kolonialismus’ sind, kann man zur Aufarbeitung historischen Unrechts nicht nur mit nationalen Regierungen sprechen. Das ist auch im Einklang mit der Uno-Deklaration über Rechte indigener Minderheiten, die auch von Deutschland unterstützt wird. Dennoch halte ich es für einen wichtigen Schritt, dass Baden-Württemberg die Objekte restitutiert.

Gelten Ihre Forderungen auch für Objekte aus anderen Ländern?

Der koloniale Unrechtskontext gilt für alle Objekte aus Kolonien. Andererseits kann man nicht einfach sagen, dass alles geklaut ist. Das muss man im Einzelfall prüfen – allerdings mit einer Beweislastumkehr, also unter der Annahme, dass es unter zweifelhaften Umständen erworben wurde. Dann läge die Pflicht bei den europäischen Museen, den Nachweis über die Herkunft der Dinge zu führen. Nur der Westen hat die Ressourcen dafür, Afrikaner bekommen ja oft gar kein Visum, um in Europa forschen zu können.

… oder um afrikanische Objekte im Humboldt Forum anzuschauen.

95 Prozent der Menschen sind noch nie geflogen, vor allem die aus dem Globalen Süden. Es hat aber Auswirkungen auf das Selbstbewusstsein der Menschen, wenn man keinen Zugang zu seinem kulturellen Erbe hat. Das beeinträchtigt auch die Kreativität und die Chance, die eigene Zukunft zu bestimmen.

Prof. Dr. Jürgen Zimmerer lehrt Globalgeschichte mit Schwerpunkt Afrika an der Universität Hamburg und leitet die Forschungsstelle „Hamburgs (post-)koloniales Erbe“.

