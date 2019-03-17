NPP USA Hosts Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson

On March 15th, 2019, the Honorable cabinet minister, Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Special Initiatives & Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, paid a courtesy call on the USA, NPP-NY Chapter during her working visit.

On her part, she used the opportunity to express her heartfelt gratitude to the Chapter for their financial contributions as well as humanitarian interventions in some critical rural communities in Ghana.

The Minister, who plays a key role on the supervisory board overseeing the 'One constituency, one million dollars" policy, also took time to outline some of the over three thousand projects that had so far been undertaken and ongoing in conjunction with the respective MCE's & DCE's in the various constituencies.

She also gave the Chapter her unreserved pledge that the two hundred & seventy-five (275) ambulances promised will be arriving in Ghana before the close of the second quarter of 2019 as anticipated.

The Chapter then took advantage of the cabinet Minister's visit to send some messages of concerns to the Presidency, top on that list is the depreciating cedi against the dollar.

Speaking for the chapter, the Vice Chairman, Mr. Issah Ballah Saeed, pointed out that though the depreciation comparative to the previous administration is steady, we promised the good people of Ghana to do better and we need to deliver on that with the port tariffs & policies which has also been a major concern to all in the diaspora.

The Minister briefly addressed both issues by adding that “as a member of deliberations in the cabinet, she can confirm that rigorous steps being taken to address the depreciating dollar and that it was a major concern to everyone, especially the Vice President who is also the head of the economic management team.”

She further assured the members that Ghanaians should expect some improvement after the finance minister returned from his current roadshow.

The Minister, in closing, thanked all members and pleaded with them to exercise patience and have faith in the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo to make good on promises made to the people of Ghana before its mandate ends.

Jomo,

NPP NY Communications.