Ghanaians Abroad And The Ghanaian Community In France Council, GHACIF On Ghana @62

HE the Ambassador

Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency/His Delegation

Diplomats of the Ghana Embassy

Pastors Nananom and leaders of Our Community

All Protocol Observed

Distinguished Ladies and gentlemen

On behalf of the Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad, OGHA and the Ghanaian Community in France Council, GHACIF, I wish to congratulate the President and People of the Republic of Ghana on the Occasion of Ghana's 62nd Independence Day Celebration. We do commend the government for celebrating this year's national edition in Tamale. First in the history of the Republic. It speaks volumes. Yes, that is a clue to Peace and Unity as the theme has it.

We Ghanaians in France have an immense privilege to celebrate this occasion across the country with a message from Mr. Awua Ababio, Ghana's Director of Diaspora's Affairs at the Presidency.

We say a big welcome to Superintendent of Ghana Police Samuel Yeboah and Princess Shah Osei Representative of the Diasporan Wear Ghana Campaign.

We are in the Wear Ghana month and you all look gorgeous in your colourful Ghana wears.

My speech today will focus on Ghana's Diasporan cause. Everybody agrees that

our significant Remittances, Investments, International Consumption and projection of Ghana Products Abroad make us constitute a clear supportive Ghanaian territory abroad. We duplicate and project all segments of Ghana abroad through our religious bodies, associations, cultural and traditional setups.

We invest back home in the national economy. We create jobs back home. We generate incomes which reduces poverty whilst we improve upon living standards.

These bring about Development and Opportunities.

We congratulate our President Nana Akufo Addo for creating a Diaspora office at the Presidency. There is also a diaspora bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Under President Kufuor's NPP government, ROPAA was voted in 2006. An opportunity to globalise Ghana's democracy and patriotic commitment. Today, 2019, 13 years after, it is still said to be ambiguous and unattainable. So it has not been implemented.

As the debate on it continues, the two diaspora departments( at the Presidency and MFARI) can be merged to form a substantive meritorious Ministry for Ghanaians Abroad. Mali, Senegal and several other countries are sustaining their economies and developments with it. France has a Minister and Parliamentarians for the French established abroad. Ghana has a lot to gain by Emulating them.

The creation of a Ministry of Ghanaians Abroad manned by Ghanaians Abroad will be a one-stop shop for all the goodnesses of Ghanaians abroad identified and captured for Ghana's Development. It will harness the resources and skills of generations of Ghanaians abroad for adequate economic growth and mutual benefits.

Today it takes months to renew Ghanaian passports abroad. Obtaining visas for Diasporans which could simply be paid for at our borders and airports takes days and complications. Port and Harbour taxes are unbearable. Investors that we invite for Ghana, back out when they see these weaknesses of ours. '

The government must do something. The diaspora desks created at our Diplomatic missions by the former and current governments must start working and also be accountable for development. As at today, they have remained silent and invisible. A substantive Ministry of Ghanaians Abroad will bring them to book and make them work.

Free SHS, Trainee allowances, we cannot close the 62 independence anniversary chapter without congratulating the current government. Mo ne y). Daase a ebi mmra biem.

But Ghana is 62 today so as citizens, we suggest to the government to revisit coherence in the country's priorities with our limited resources and finances for social, logistics and infrastructural development. ie the state of our hospitals, security setups, fire service, prisons, roads, schools etc.. We patriotic diasporans are ready to put our expertise at Ghana's Disposal.

May the immense pool of Talented, Skilled and Patriotic Ghanaian Generations Abroad be Committed to a course to drive Ghana forward as we celebrate our 62nd Anniversary of Independence.

Long Live Ghana and

God bless Ghanaians

Osei Mensah Michael(President)

Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad/

Ghanaian Community in France Council