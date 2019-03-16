24 minutes ago | General News Security Men Deployed To Chereponi After Man Was Shot Dead At Wedding By Modern Ghana File photo: Security in Chereponi has been intensified to avert reprisal attacks.Konkombas, who form the majority in the district, and Chokosis on the other side, a minority group have made the headlines for all the wrong reasons over a piece of land. —Myjoyonline
Security Men Deployed To Chereponi After Man Was Shot Dead At Wedding
Konkombas, who form the majority in the district, and Chokosis on the other side, a minority group have made the headlines for all the wrong reasons over a piece of land.
—Myjoyonline