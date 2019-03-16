Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
25 minutes ago | General News

Nana Addo Condemns New Zealand’s Terror Shooting

By Modern Ghana
President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo has condemned the recent terror attack in New Zealand.

About 49 people were killed and at least 20 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Following the incident, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described one alleged gunman, who had Australian citizenship, as an “extremist, right-wing” terrorist.

President Akufo-Addo in a statement, said “I join the rest of the world in condemning the terror attack in New Zealand, and sympathize with the families of the dead and wounded, and with the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.”

According to him, “the attack is a stark reminder of the threat terrorism poses to all the peoples of the world. We must stand up together against all atrocities that are motivated by a twisted understanding of religion or ideology.”

—Daily Guide

