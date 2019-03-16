Being Enlightened To Know The Hope

Good morning blessed of God Most High, people of God, children called and redeemed at a premium price or costs. Know ye that no one spends his or her lives fortune to acquire an asset or assets and leave it to the neglect or mismanagement of others. It's your treasured asset/s, therefore, you will treasure it and have it all to yourself.

Eph 1:18 The eyes of your heart having been enlightened, that you may know what is the hope of His calling...

Col 1:27 To whom God willed to make known what are the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory,

Our hope is singly and uniquely Christ. Every aspect of our hope is related to Him. What a Christ we have within us. He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation, the firstborn from among the dead, the reality of all positive things... If we see the vision that the all-inclusive Christ who indwells us is our hope of glory, our living will be revolutionized.

We shall say, "O Lord, from now on I won't care for anything other than You. I don't care for religion, philosophy, or the elements of the world. Lord, I care only for You as the embodiment of God and as the life-giving Spirit in my spirit. Because You are so real, living, and practical in my spirit, I can live by You and with You. Lord, my only desire is to experience You in this way."

If we see this vision, we shall also realize how much Christians today have been distracted by things other than Christ. They may pay their attention to good things, scriptural things, fundamental things, even spiritual things. Nevertheless, these things are not Christ Himself.